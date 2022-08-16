The start of the regular season is still a couple of weeks away, and Albany football coach John Legoria is planning on using that to his team’s advantage.
The Hornets travel to take on Loranger at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Legoria said it’s a chance to see if his team can handle the basics on offense and defense against outside competition.
“To me, it’s like a practice,” Legoria said. “I’m not calling the game to try to win the game. I’m just calling to see certain things – if we block the right people and as long as we’re physical and we get after it, that’s all I’m kind of concerned with.”
“If we can’t run our base stuff, we sure can’t run any other stuff,” Legoria continued.
Legoria said two of the Hornets’ offensive linemen tested positive for COVID on Monday, but Legoria isn’t looking at that as a negative.
“It’s a good thing it happened this week and not Week 1,” Legoria said. “We’re going to show up and give it our best and all that does is give other people some reps to see if other can help us play on Friday nights.”
Legoria said there are some areas he’s focused on heading into the scrimmage.
“Based off the practices, I think we’re very good at receiver,” Legoria said. “We’re very good at running back. We’re very good in the secondary. I’m focusing on the line on both sides of the football and to see if our linebackers will come up, make the right reads and come up and tackle somebody. That’s what we’re mainly focused on. We’re not going to blitz. We’re going to play base defense and find out who can tackle and who’s going to be physical.”
The Hornets held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday pitting the team’s first-teamers against second-teamers on both sides of the ball for roughly 30 plays.
“Offensively, we looked really good, but then again, that’s against our second-string defense … but at least we blocked the right people,” Legoria said. “We made some good runs, and we scored a ton of touchdowns. Out of 30 plays, we probably scored 15-16 touchdowns in 30 plays. I don’t know if that bodes well. Is our offense that good, or our defense that bad? Once again, that was against the freshmen and some other guys. We’re supposed to block those guys, and if those guys stop us, then we’re in trouble, but we looked sharp. The kids are excited.”
Legoria tipped his hat to Loranger coach Sam Messina and his staff heading into the scrimmage.
“They’ve been in our district for a long time,” Legoria said. “It’s going to be a good test because both teams are going to be excited about playing. When you can play a rival like that in a scrimmage and you know it’s going to be almost just like Friday nights, both squads should get a very good test out there.”
