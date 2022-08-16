Albany's Aiden Casteel

Albany quarterback Aiden Casteel throws a pass during practice last week.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

The start of the regular season is still a couple of weeks away, and Albany football coach John Legoria is planning on using that to his team’s advantage.

The Hornets travel to take on Loranger at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and Legoria said it’s a chance to see if his team can handle the basics on offense and defense against outside competition.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.