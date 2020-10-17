Albany football coach Mike Janis said the focus coming into Friday’s game with Pearl River was for the Hornets to put together a complete game.
The waiting game is still on after the Rebels scored a 27-14 win.
“They’re a good football team, and we knew it was going to be a challenge, but there were some things that we thought we could take advantage of defensively,” Janis said. “Our offense just never really got in a rhythm, never really got clicking (Friday).”
Albany (2-1) trailed 13-0 and got a 1-yard touchdown run from J.J. Doherty, but the Hornets missed the extra point, cutting the lead to 13-6 just before halftime.
Doherty also threw a touchdown pass to Jamarcus Williams and connected with Williams on the two-point conversion.
Janis said Pearl River lost both of its quarterbacks in the game, which changed the game’s dynamic for both teams.
“They actually run a two-quarterback system and both of those kids ended up getting hurt (Friday) and not returning to the ball game,” Janis said. “From there, they essentially put their running back at quarterback. They also played another kid at quarterback, but they just went into heavy personnel and just pounded the ball at us and did it with some success.
“We were prepared for that package, but not for an entire game’s worth of that package,” Janis continued. “I thought we had a pretty good game plan going in for what they did. That changed, and hats off to them. They adjusted really well. It’s a very physical football game, and they were able to out-physical up there in the front seven and move the football.”
Despite the loss, Janis praised his team’s effort.
“I was really proud of how hard they fought,” he said. “The result of this game was not in any way an indication of our effort. Our guys gave tremendous effort throughout the game, and I’m very proud of them for that, but I told them before we took the field, you’ve got to do two things tonight, and one of those was do your job and do it well.
“We had too many mistakes and too many times we were not able to complete the objective on the field as a team, as a unit. Too many mistakes and mental errors cost us tonight.”
The Hornets open district play next week at Bogalusa.
“They’re another very good football team,” Janis said. “There are some we’ve got to figure out to be successful. We’ve got to look at the things that we’re not doing that’s not working too and get this figured out. It’s the start of district play. It’s a big game for us.”
