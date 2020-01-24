DENHAM SPRINGS - Based on the norm for a regular meeting of the Denham Springs Athletic Association it was regarded as something out of the ordinary.
The major fundraising arm of the school’s athletic department needed to move its monthly gathering to a larger room at Big Mike’s Bar and Grill, the result a more than a month-long build up and anticipation to formally introduce football coach Brett Beard.
One such enthusiastic bystander was former Denham Springs High legendary football coach Butch Wax, who believes the marriage between Beard and the Yellow Jackets overall athletics program will be a successful alliance.
“He sees the potential, that’s a great thing,” said Wax, the school’s most successful coach (152-84-2 in 22 seasons) and former principal. “He’s looking forward to trying to get it going, get it to a point where they’re competitive every game, every year. They may not win them all, but they’ll be there and when you play them, you’re going to have to play well against them if you expect to beat them.”
Beard took the Denham Springs head football coach/athletic director’s position Nov. 22 after coaching the past five seasons at Hwy. 16 rival Live Oak, guiding the Eagles to postseason play each season with the highlight coming in 2016 with the school’s first trip to the state quarterfinals.
Beard was 31-27 during his tenure at Live Oak and is 59-56 overall including his two seasons at Woodlawn.
“There’s always been a little special something for this job I always wanted,” Beard told the audience. “The timing’s never been perfect before and it couldn’t be better now. There’s a lot of special people here in Denham that I’m close friends with and fallen in love with that I want to give back to.
“We’re going to make you proud again,” Beard continued. “I’m not going to promise you state championships. Do I believe it’s going to happen in time? I absolutely do. I believe it can be done at Denham. It hasn’t been done and that’s going to be our job as coaches to crack that code. I can promise we’re going to put a brand of football out there you’re going to be proud of again.”
The last statement brought a roar of applause from the audience, which was able to spend plenty of time before and after the meeting getting to know Beard and his family which were also present.
Denham Springs endured a difficult season in 2019 in which the Yellow Jackets finished 1-9, including seven straight defeats to end the season.
DSHS’s season finale, a 60-14 loss at Scotlandville, was the final game for former head coach Bill Conides, who had announced earlier in the week that he and the school had agreed to mutually part ways.
The Yellow Jackets won 14 games the previous three years under Conides and made two postseason appearances, including a dramatic end to the 2018 season when state power Acadiana rallied for a 38-37 regional victory at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“His teams are going to be well prepared,” Wax said of Beard. “I think he’s a good fit for Denham Springs. I’m looking forward to him getting involved with the kids. They know he’s going to have their back after a while I’m sure they’ll have his. It’s a different time, setting and he’s excited to be here and I’m excited for him.”
Even in the week or so that he’s been in his official capacity at Denham Springs, Beard admitted to a bit of awkwardness when getting ready in the morning and slipping on purple and gold gear, adorned with a Yellow Jacket.
It’s something he looks forward to getting used to for quite a long time.
“I’m growing quite fond it,” he said.
Beard discussed moving to a spread offense to compliment a traditionally stout defense which he believes will continue under defensive coordinator Brian Smith, who followed Beard from Live Oak.
Beard announced the hiring Tuesday of offensive coordinator Ryan Fournier, who announced his resignation as head coach at H.L. Bourgeois, to join his staff which is already in the midst of offseason conditioning.
“We’ve got to create that competitive culture in the weight room,” Beard said. “We’ve got to get these kids’ minds and hearts bought in to building Denham Springs football into a respectable power. It’s in place. Once these guys buy in and pour their heart and soul into what we’re capable of doing, and we create that competitive edge, then we can go into the next phase which is the football part of things.”
Beard said the next phase of the offseason calendar will include classroom instruction and the installation of the offensive and defensive schemes that Denham Springs plans to run with an eye toward spring training.
The Yellow Jackets will host East Ascension in the spring game May 9 at a time to be announced.
Beard said a lot of the excitement he’s encountered with Denham Springs High faithful, which was evident during his address to the DSAA, is a result of his track record at Live Oak, which prior to his arrival, had never beaten Denham Springs in six games.
Over the past five years, the Eagles went 4-1 against the Yellow Jackets, including a 37-7 victory last season.
“They watched how we went about our business and did things,” Beard said. “They want to get back to what they know, the big, Livingston Parish school. But we want to be bigger than that. I’m excited to instill that pride and culture.”
