They might not have planned it this way, but Albany football coach Mike Janis and Carmon Moore are finally getting the chance to coach together.
Moore, the longtime coach at Hammond High, has joined the Hornets’ staff as offensive coordinator.
“We kind of hit it off,” Moore said of Janis. “He’s a pretty easy guy to like anyway, but we have very similar philosophies, and he talked to me about what he was trying to do here and build a culture here that maybe hasn’t been here in the past and trying to do something special, and I just felt like that was a great opportunity for me.”
“I’m excited for Mike, but I’m very excited to be a small part of what he’s trying to accomplish here,” Moore said.
For the past couple of seasons, Moore was an assistant coach at Archbishop Hannan and said he remembers scouting an Albany-Loranger game at Albany, which gave him a bit of a glimpse into the program.
“I was impressed that the stands were full of people that really love the game, and I just was very impressed with everything I saw here,” Moore said
Hannan coach Scott Wattigny took the job at Catholic-New Iberia and asked Moore to go with him, which essentially helped pave Moore’s path to Albany.
“I couldn’t pry my wife out of Hammond, where we live, with a crowbar at this stage of the game,” Moore said. “Mike and I had been talking in the meantime, and the coaching situation at Hannan was not certain, so this was just a no-lose situation for me. It’s a win situation for me, so I hope it’s a win situation for Mike and for the football players here.”
“He’s just a great guy to work with, and a great guy to work for,” Moore said of Janis. “I think it’s a great challenge for us, and that’s something that I like. We’re going to fire the shot and see what happens, and hopefully we can be successful and make (sure) our kids will get something from this game.”
Janis had high praise for Moore as well.
“When you’re trying to get guys that are good coaches into limited teaching positions, it’s really difficult, and to be honest, I don’t know that we have a teaching position to hire a coach, so to bring in somebody who is as great of a coach as he is who also doesn’t require a teaching job to come over and be a CECP coach, it’s a home run for us,” Janis said. “I was very happy and excited about it.”
Janis, who called the offensive plays for the Hornets the past two seasons, said he’ll be in charge of the team’s defense this season with defensive coordinator David Knight’s departure from the staff.
“He’s got a ton of experience, and I know definitely somebody I can lean on and go to and rely on for his wisdom and his experience,” Janis said of Moore. “He’s definitely going to help me as a coach and help our program tremendously.”
“Just having an offensive coordinator who’s primary focus is specifically on the offense is really going to help us as well,” Janis continued. “Me doing it last year, I’m trying to focus on all these different elements of the game. It’s not something that I can’t do as a head coach calling plays, because I’ve done it the last two years, but I think having somebody who’s here specifically for that purpose is definitely going to allow for our offense to have a bit more specific focus to it and then allow me to put some focus on some other things.”
Moore said it helped that he was able to work with the team before schools were shut down because of the novel coronavirus.
“I got to know most of the kids, and I really, really like them, and I just think that they do have a chance to be special here,” Moore said. “From the numerous years I’ve been in this business, hopefully there’s something that I can add to help that happen here.”
He also said he’s still learning about the team.
“The work ethic has been great, but I haven’t been here long enough to tell just how much they want to win,” Moore said. “I told them I think that we’re going to have to get a little bit uncomfortable in where we were and raise our level of expectation as much as we can, and that means getting out of your comfort zone and not being happy with 6-4 or 7-3, but let’s aim a lot higher.”
“I haven’t been anything but pleasantly surprised every day that I’ve been here with these guys, so I would be very disappointed if they didn’t buy into wanting to win as much as I do,” Moore said. “We’ve got to understand that the only place that success comes before work is in the dictionary. We’ve got to work hard is what we have to do and never be satisfied with where we are. Every day we walk in here, we’re going to make sure that we try to be a little bit better than we were the day before, even if it’s just a little bit. We’ve got to always move forward and so far, these guys have not disappointed me, so I’m very pleased with them.”
At Hammond, Moore’s teams made the semifinals in 1996 and 1997.
“We just had a special group of players, but we were able to instill a winning attitude in our guys, and winning got to be habit-forming,” Moore said. “Hopefully that’s the same thing we can instill here. Never mistake this – that coaches coach and players play and coaches don’t block and tackle …”
Moore also knows his role isn’t just about coaching.
“I’ve been in this business so long, the wins and losses sort of run together,” Moore said. “I had more wins than a lot of guys had, that’s cause I had a lot of great players, as you know. But really and truly, I think what really sticks with you when you’re in this business as long as I (have been) is have you been a good role model, and have you made a difference in the kids’ lives? I hope that that’s something that I can still do, and that’s what I look forward to doing. From meeting the young guys that are here, I just think that our relationship with my players is going to be really good, which I love, and I’m looking forward to that.”
He's also hoping to bring a little bit of excitement to the Hornets’ offensive scheme, without divulging exactly what Albany will be doing, of course.
“Mike and I both looked at lots of programs at the collegiate level and found things that we feel like suit the kids that are on our team (with) what we can do on the offensive side of the ball,” Moore said. “We got a little bit from this school and a little bit from that school. Some of the things, we’ve changed up a little bit to fit our kids.
“What you’re supposed to do before the season is to do as much preparation, and with the virus, it’s kind of hard to do what we really wanted to do and kind of puts us a little behind installing brand new stuff, but that’s not an excuse and we’re going to make up for that,” Moore said. “I just think that we have a great opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Moore said his love of the game and watching players grow are part of what have kept him in coaching so long.
“I have a love and a passion for what we try to do, and it’s something I really dwell for is to watch guys get better,” Moore said. “I used to try to get my players to love the game like I love the game, and that was wrong. What I want them to do is that I set a good example for them to follow and that they learn to love whatever it is they do as much as I love what I do.”
