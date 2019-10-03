ALBANY – Albany football coach Mike Janis may not have wanted to break down the film after the Hornets’ loss at DeQuincy, but he did.
Now he’s hoping to fix some of what he saw in last week’s 46-42 loss to help the Hornets moving forward.
“I’m working on doing a better job just making sure that we’re disciplined across the board, because I think that’s part of it that cost us -- just a lack of discipline in assignment discipline, not behavioral discipline, because we have a great group of kids,” Janis said. “We’re working on fixing some of those issues and just making sure that we’ve got to be a better football team all around.”
What stung Janis that his team lost despite putting up 602 yards of offense.
“I saw us moving the ball really effectively,” Janis said. “The bad was just blown opportunities offensively.”
Albany lost a fumble on the DeQuincy 5 on its first drive but scored on their next possession to lead 7-6. On the next drive, a holding penalty wiped out a 30-yard touchdown on third down. Albany was unable to convert and punted the ball, which was a touchback.
Also, Janis said the ball bounced off the hands of Rhett Wolfe, who was going for an interception, resulting in a 97-yard TD pass for DeQuincy, and Albany fumbled the ensuing kickoff resulting in another TD for a 46-29 lead.
Janis said the punt may have typified the night for his team.
“We weren’t hustling down field on the punt, and the ball bounces at the 12-yard line,” Janis said. “They don’t field it, and (the ball) slowly rolls into the end zone. But because our gunners weren’t sprinting down the field to play the ball, they get the ball on the 20 and it comes out to a net of 24 yards on the punt instead of pinning them inside the 5, which would have been huge.”
Janis praised the effort of Reece Wolfe, who finished the game at quarterback after J.J. Doherty and Dae Dae Doherty were both injured in the game. J.J. Doherty was getting treatment earlier in the week, but Janis said it’s not a given he’ll be able to play when the Hornets host Pearl River at 7 p.m. Friday.
“This is probably the most banged-up we’ve been,” Janis said. “I think we may get a couple of kids back. At the end of the game Friday, part of the reason I was so down is not only did we lose and lose in a manner in a game we should have won – I mean, you score 42 points and lose, it’s upsetting. But we also lost some players and right after the game, you don’t know the magnitude that those guys are going to be out. It looks like some of them will be coming back, and we may be getting a couple of players back who have been out for a period of time.”
Janis said the Hornets showed some signs of improvement on defense against DeQuincy, but there are still some things to work on.
“Most of it was assignments,” Janis said. “We did a better job of tackling, which it still wasn’t great, but we go from a game against Springfield where we had dozens of missed tackles and we were able to cut that number in a little more than half, so we got better, but we just left people in open space too much to get the ball.”
A sore spot for Janis was the fact the Hornets gave up 533 yards passing to DeQuincy.
“You don’t want to be that team, and we are, so there’s a lot of work we’ve got to do this week to improve that,” he said.
While Janis and the Hornets are working to improve their discipline, he said Pearl River (4-0) is a perfect example a disciplined team.
“When talk about discipline, they are a very disciplined team in their assignments,” Janis said. “They know what they’re doing, especially offensively.”
The Rebels’ Corey Warren ran for 260 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s 58-21 road win over Springfield. He has 795 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
“They run the ball extremely well, and that running back is a special player,” Janis said. “He is as graceful as any player can be on his feet. He’s extremely smooth with the ball in his hands and in his cuts, and he runs with a lot of power. It’s a combination of lateral quickness, explosion and power that makes him a very dynamic running back.”
Janis said one of the keys to slowing will come down to discipline as well.
“Tackle better,” Janis said. “Make sure you’re in the right spot. It can’t be a week where we’re missing assignments where a defensive tackle’s slanting the wrong way and linebackers blitz the wrong gap, because you do that this week, he’s going to take it to the house. We’ve got to work on ball pursuit. We’ve got to be able to gang tackle and go back and do some of the things we were doing at the beginning of the season and just do a better job all-around tackling and that assignment-discipline on defense. We’re going to have to really work on that this week and make sure our guys are well-versed in what we’re trying to do and they know what they’re doing.”
Janis is also expecting the Rebel defense to give the Hornets some issues.
“They mix up their coverages a lot,” Janis said. “They like to bring pressure in crucial situations. It’s not something we haven’t seen before. They’ve got some good players on defense, and they’re definitely going to present a challenge. They get to practice against No. 7 (Warren) all the time, so I’m sure they’re better tacklers just because of the work that they’ve been able to do.”
Maybe the biggest goal for Janis is seeing how his team responds after last week’s loss.
“It’s going to be a challenge this week, and (it’s) something that I’m excited to see how we rise to this occasion because the last time we played a really stout defense (in a loss to St. Michael), we weren’t able to finish in tight situations," Janis said. "I think we’ve gotten better and we’ve adjusted and fixed some of those things, but it’s a game where we’re really going to have to be playing at our best to have some success."
