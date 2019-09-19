ALBANY – Albany coach Mike Janis and Springfield coach Ryan Serpas know all too well what the Albany-Springfield rivalry is all about.
They’ve both experienced it from both sides – Serpas as a player and now coach of the Bulldogs – and Janis as an assistant at both schools before becoming the Hornets’ head coach last season.
Neither coach is getting caught up in the rivalry, which resumes at 7 p.m. Friday in Springfield, but both know that’s sometimes easier said than done while preparing for the game.
“Ultimately, it’s just one more game,” Serpas said. “It’s one more Friday night. It’s early on in the season. We’re not district opponents, we’re just crosstown rivals, so we’ve been trying to downplay the rivalry aspect of it and how this isn’t a make-or-break game for anybody’s season. It’s definitely been built up to that. At the end of the night, I still consider Coach Janis one of my best friends.”
“I don’t care who we’re playing, the goal is to be 2-1 after the week’s over, and that’s what our focus is on, but I can say that as a coach and they can say ‘Yes sir’, and we can go home and when they go home, they’re going to hear from their family and their parents and siblings who played in this game,” Janis said. “I’m sure it’s getting pumped up around the community that this is very important.”
Both teams are 1-1 heading into the game, and each got to this point in decidedly different fashions.
Albany outlasted Independence 68-44 in the season opener before dropping a 21-6 decision to St. Michael last week in which the Hornets moved the ball into Warriors’ territory on eight of nine possessions.
Janis said the mantra for his team this week is ‘finish.’
“We’ve got to be able to finish and capitalize on big situations,” he said. “Against Independence, we had a lot of big plays, and we weren’t really put in a situation where we had short yardage or fourth-and-one or fourth-and-goal that we had to convert, and against St. Michael, we were in that situation several times. Off the top of my head, I would say at least five, and we only capitalized on one, and that’s not good enough. So we’ve got to get back to the drawing board and make sure we can find ways to capitalize in those situations.”
Meanwhile, Springfield dropped its season opener to Bogue Chitto, Miss., 23-20 but bounced back to pick up an 39-6 win over Cohen last week.
Koby Linares went over 100 yards rushing for the second consecutive week while scoring three touchdowns, and Trevon Washington added a pair of scores on a 3-yard run and a 75-yard fumble return.
Serpas was pleased with the way his team handled Cohen’s physicality but said his squad needs to improve its play on special teams and develop some depth.
“Last week, I thought we did a better job of finishing,” Serpas said. “We were able to capitalize on some mistakes and make some things happen. Offensively, I thought we did a great job of being able to move the ball up and down the field, even throwing the ball a little bit, so there was some improvement on that side of the ball.”
Given the nature of Albany’s two games thus far, Serpas said he’s not getting caught up in the final score of the Hornets’ game against St. Michael.
“If you look at the scorebox from last week, they lost the game 21-6, but if you actually watch the film, they had several opportunities to make some big plays,” Serpas said. “They’re electric. You’ve got No. 1 (J.J. Doherty), their quarterback and No. 7 (Rhett Wolfe), their receiver/running back are two kids that you’ve got to constantly know where they’re at. I think they that they do a great job trying to spread you out and use the entire field, and they have the athletes to be able to that. We’re going to have to be able to match them athlete-for-athlete and try to occupy some of those spaces that they like to take advantage of.”
Janis said one of the keys for his team will be slowing the Bulldogs’ run game.
“I don’t think they’ve stopped running power yet from (last) Friday night,” Janis said. “Cohen couldn’t stop it. They had a lot of success with it against Bogue Chitto, and then when you pair that ability to run the ball in between the tackles with No. 10 (Washington) and his speed, he may be the fastest kid we’ll play all year, it’s a 1-2 punch that is going to give everybody trouble, so we’ve got to definitely work on how to stop that and contain that speed and that power play.”
Serpas praised the Hornets’ defense, noting its ability to work downhill against a physical St. Michael team. Albany, however, gave up a 49-yard touchdown pass from Nick Brister to Connor Badeaux and a 20-yard TD run to Codi Williams.
He said the key for the Bulldogs will be playing a complete football game with no penalties while capitalizing on turnovers and big plays.
“It’s going to be tough to be able to just get small chunks of yardage just running power football against their defense, so if we get the opportunity to have some big plays, we need to be able to capitalize on that,” Serpas said. “Defensively, we’ve definitely got to step it up in our secondary. They do a great job of spreading you out, and we’ve got to have those opportunities to be able to create those turnovers. If the ball’s thrown and we’re able to get our hands on it, we’ve got to capitalize on it, and not just knock the ball down, but to come to come down with it and create extra possessions for our offense.”
Janis also spoke highly of the Bulldog defense, which has given up 29 points in two games.
“They are a good defense, but we’ve got to find some ways to try to challenge them,” he said.
Serpas is expecting the Bulldogs’ secondary to be challenged by the Hornets’ spread offense.
“We’ve played two running teams so far, so now we actually get tested in our passing game, so I expect our guys to be fully tested and hopefully we can create some things up front and get some guys to get in their position to make plays,” Serpas said. “If we do that and our ball skills increase and come down with a couple picks, we definitely have a chance, but if they’re able to kind of take advantage of some of our inexperience in that secondary, we could definitely be hurt.”
Maybe the biggest focal point for the Hornets this week will be on themselves.
“We have really high character kids, and I think they’re going to step up and answer the challenge that I’m going to bring to them,” Janis said. “It’s about having some pride in what you’re doing and being the more physical player and knowing and having confidence in each other that you can go out and get it done. I don’t think the X’s and O’s and stuff like that is so much the issue. It’s just we have to make sure that our guys understand what they’re doing and do a better job working together at it.”
