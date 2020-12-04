Albany High is in the market for a football coach after Mike Janis submitted his resignation Friday to take an assistant coaching position at another school.
“It was just an opportunity for my family to be closer to my family, to be able to spend more time with them, and kind of focus on being a dad and be closer to home a little more often,” said Janis, who lives in Ascension Parish but declined to name the school he’s headed to. “This is not something went out looking for. It wasn’t like a posted advertisement that I saw and thought it would be a good opportunity. It was presented to me, and it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
Janis, who said his resignation will be effective Jan. 3, informed the team of his plans Friday.
During his three seasons at the school, the Hornets went 14-15 with a pair of trips to the Class 3A playoffs. Albany finished 3-4 this season and opted out of the playoffs when the team went into COVID-19 quarantine during the final week of the regular season.
“I think the program was on the upswing when we got there, and I think we maintained that. “Each year we got better. We improved our district record and district standing. I think we got better, and unfortunately the season was marred by coronavirus and we didn’t get to finish the season like we wanted to. I had some high expectations. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but it was no fault of our own.”
Janis said the cupboard won’t be bare for his successor with several veteran players coming back next season.
“They’ve got a … quarterback (J.J. Doherty) returning and they’ve got eight or nine starters returning on both sides of the ball, including your starting kicker (Caleb Barksdale) and starting punter (Seth Galyean) coming back,” Janis said. “It’s going to be an extremely talented team, and I’m sad that I won’t get to be a part of it, but regardless of where I am, they’re going to have lot of success next year.”
