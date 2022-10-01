Live Oak-JFK

Live Oak takes on John F. Kennedy on Thursday at Live Oak.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

John F. Kennedy High used a string of big plays and held off a couple of comeback attempts to notch a 37-27 win over Live Oak in Thursday’s homecoming game for the Eagles.

The Cougars scored on passes of 13 and 32 yards in the first quarter to grab a 14-0 lead as part of a 274-yard, five-touchdown effort through the air as a team.

