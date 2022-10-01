John F. Kennedy High used a string of big plays and held off a couple of comeback attempts to notch a 37-27 win over Live Oak in Thursday’s homecoming game for the Eagles.
The Cougars scored on passes of 13 and 32 yards in the first quarter to grab a 14-0 lead as part of a 274-yard, five-touchdown effort through the air as a team.
John F. Kennedy, which rushed for 125 yards on 27 attempts as a team, pulled ahead 17-0 on a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Logan Williams got the Eagles on the board with a 44-yard touchdown run, and Brek Shultz added the PAT, cutting the lead to 17-7.
Williams led the Eagles with nine carries for 58 yards and had two catches for 38 yards.
Blake Rosenthal’s 1-yard touchdown run, and a Shultz PAT cut the lead to 17-14.
Christopher Armstrong connected with Joey Davis on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 3:13 left in the first half, pushing the lead to 24-17, and that score held up at halftime.
The Cougars scored on a 35-yard pass in the third quarter to extend the lead to 31-14, and a 27-yard touchdown pass made the score 37-14 with 8:53 to play.
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt, who went 9-for-22 for 82 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, connected with Braden Jones on a 6-yard touchdown pass, helping cut the lead to 37-21.
Pruitt hit Hayden Ray on a 3-yard touchdown pass for the final margin.
Jones also had six carries for 23 yards, while Hayden Everett had three catches for 27 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.