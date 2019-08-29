ALBANY — Don’t get Albany coach Mike Janis wrong -- he wants his team to win games. It’s just that he’s hoping the team has a little fun while doing so.
He’s seen part of that equation come together since the Hornets installed what he calls a hurry-up/spread offensive scheme during spring drills.
“It’s been a lot a fun,” Janis said of watching his team work in the new scheme and refining things during this summer’s 7-on-7. “It’s something I’d like to continue to see us to is just to enjoy being out there.”
Albany will turn to sophomore quarterback J.J. Doherty, who started three games last season, to get things rolling. Janis pointed to Doherty’s effort in last season’s game against Hannan, in which Doherty led the Hornets on a touchdown drive just before halftime in a similar hurry-up scheme, to show his knowledge of the offense.
Janis said his skills developed further in 7-on-7 action and praised Doherty for not missing a day of summer workouts.
“He’s incredible out there,” Janis said. “He does stuff that most sophomores don’t do, or they have the potential to do, and some of them just don’t speak up. It’s fun to watch him.”
Doherty will be joined in the backfield by Rhett Wolfe, who missed the spring while recovering from a shoulder injury, and Dae Dae Doherty, J.J.’s older brother.
“There’s not many people that are as explosive as Rhett Wolfe,” said Janis, who said Wolfe was timed at a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash by the Hornets coaching staff. “Every camp he’s been at, he’s run in the 4.4s, whether it’s been hand-timed, laser-timed, whatever. He’s fast. He’s elite fast.
“Dae Dae’s not as fast, but he’s a hard runner,” Janis said, noting he’ll be playing defensive back and has also volunteered to play receiver at times in order to stay on the field. “He really wants more opportunities.”
Doherty will look to get the ball to a receiving corps that features first-year player Trey Yelverton, Michael McCahill, Avery Bergeron and Jacob Walter.
Some sets will also feature H-back Lathen Howard, a former left guard.
The group showed great chemistry in 7-on-7, something Janis is hoping will carry over into the season.
“I think it translate pretty well,” Janis said. “The kids all communicate with each other. They’re ultra-competitive. They have a great relationship among themselves.
“When you have that understanding, or that relationship, and you communicate well like that in your routes, they feel each other really well and can adjust to some of the things we’re doing. What we’re doing, I’m not re-inventing anything. It’s all very simple.”
Albany features All-District 7-3A and Class 3A All-State player Ronnie Turbeville as the lone returning starter on the offensive line. The all-parish selection was working at guard, where Janis said he projects to play on the next level, but moved to left tackle, where he’s settled in.
He’ll be joined by guards Joseph Snee and Koty Lundy, who played tackle in the spring, tackle Lane Eyster and center Caden Madison, who was injured in the first game of last season.
“Those guys are doing a good job communicating,” Janis said. “The biggest thing for us, I think they’re all capable linemen, but J.J., since we moved Ronnie over there, just in some of our drill work, isn’t peeking. He feels confident with him over there, and that’s the goal is to make sure the quarterback is confident and comfortable in the pocket, and with Ronnie at left tackle, he’s not going to have anybody over there any better, so it should be good.”
Defensively, the Hornets will work out of a 4-4 scheme with Tyler Bates, who averaged 11-12 tackles per game last season, returning to lead the linebacking corps.
“He was always in the backfield, and we didn’t have to send him on a blitz,” Janis said of Bates. “He just read it and could get back there and make tackles. He’s a very explosive player.
“I just can’t wait to see him go out there and get it done. He’s fun to watch fly around the field.”
Bates will be joined by Austin Watts and Justin Coates.
“Even though those kids are sophomores, they’re very athletic,” Janis said. “They got every rep with the ones in the spring. They’ve gotten every rep with the ones in 7-on-7. They’re definitely getting an opportunity to learn what we’re doing, and I think so far, they’ve shown a solid understanding of what we’re asking them to do. They’ve both got a lot of potential.”
Veterans Turbeville and David Perez lead the defensive front. Perez can play tackle or end, but the Hornets are looking to fill in other spots on the line with Howard or Lundy working at defensive end and Jordan Chester and Quinton Gautreaux at the tackles.
“We need some coachable guys who are unselfish to play on that defensive line,” Janis said. “We’re looking for guys who don’t need to make every tackle, don’t need to sack the quarterback to play on the interior there. To be defensive ends, we’re really going to ask them to do their job. That’s really going to open it up for Tyler at that middle linebacker position to kind of move around freely and make some tackles.”
Albany’s secondary will be manned by veterans Dae Dae Doherty and strong safety Wolfe, who moves from free safety to cornerback and cornerback Orlando Pineda.
“Those three guys have been on the field,” Janis said. “They’ve seen a lot of playing time, which gives me some confidence in their ability out there.”
Janis said Reece Wolfe and Derrick Hurst could play at free safety and Seth Galyean may come in at corner if Rhett Wolfe moves back to safety during the season.
Janis is hoping it all comes together to make some history for the Albany program this season.
“We’ve set team goals, and I know the big one that we’ve talked about has been to do something that’s never been done at this school before, and win a playoff game,” Janis said. “Ultimately, that’s our expectation is to make that happen.”
