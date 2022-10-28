Some changes have been made for Albany High’s final two football games of the regular season.
Firstly, kickoff for Friday’s home game against Sumner has been moved up to 6 p.m. in anticipation of the arrival of rainy weather. Senior night activities are set to begin at 5:15 p.m.
The second part of the schedule shake-up for the Hornets involves next Friday’s game against Bogalusa. The game was originally scheduled as a home game for the Lumberjacks, but as of now, Albany principal Sammie Lacara said the game will likely be played at Amite.
The venue change came about in the wake of a fatal shooting that occurred outside of the Lumberjacks’ stadium during the Bogalusa-Sumner game on Oct. 14.
“We had our concerns about having to travel down there on the heels of this being the first time that we were going to get back together in a stadium setting since that incident,” Lacara said.
Lacara said he and some of the other District 7-3A principals reached out to Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Eddie Bonine, who directed to principals to resolve the issue within the district. That resulted in a Zoom meeting between district principals on Wednesday.
“The main resolution or proposal was to relocate the Albany versus Bogalusa game to a neutral site, and failing that, Albany,” Lacara said. “But again, that was only a fallback in case we could not secure a week 10 venue.”
Lacara said Amite offered its stadium for the game on Nov. 4, with the game being a home contest for Bogalusa.
“Bogalusa would receive all of the proceeds from the gate and anything else that happens as far as sales,” Lacara said. “It’s pretty much their home game, just not at their home stadium.”
Lacara admitted it’s a unique situation in terms of moving the venue.
“I can’t say that I’ve heard or seen of anything like this, at least not in recent history that comes to mind,” Lacara said. “This is not a slight against the school, Bogalusa High School, or the team. They’ve got a great football team. I think anybody that’s paid any attention knows that. You hate this for the kids because of this issue, but again, there are still also safety concerns ... and you’re going to have people commuting in and out, and if you’ve got people in the stands, and even if you feel like you have the stadium secure or something breaks out outside the stadium, you still can’t ensure safety if it gets to the point where bullets are flying like it had a couple of weeks ago."
A report by FOX 8 television in New Orleans said the Bogalusa City Schools system is planning to appeal the decision. Lacara said he was unsure how the appeal process would play out.
“At this point, all I know is I was instructed by Mr. Bonine,” Lacara said. “We followed what we were told, and we were going to resolve it within the district, and it has been resolved. So I’m moving forward anticipating taking my ball team and whoever else down to Amite to play on Nov. 4. That’s kind of how I’m looking at things at this moment.”
