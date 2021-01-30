David Knight didn’t want to call it his dream job, but he eventually did a few hours after he was named the football coach at Albany on Friday.
“Really, if it wasn’t for sounding so corny, yeah, that would kind of be a dream job,” Knight said, noting he did his student teaching at Albany.
“I always wanted to be a head football coach at a high school, and I’ve always wanted to coach at Albany,” Knight continued. “I live here in Albany, and things just kind of fell our way this time. I’ve just been really blessed. God really blessed me with sending this position and the way it all came about. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m sure it will.”
It’s a return home of sorts for Knight, who was an assistant coach for the Hornets for three seasons, one on Blane Westmoreland’s staff and two on Mike Janis’ staff as the team’s defensive coordinator.
There’s already familiarity with Knight and some of the team’s current roster as he worked with the majority of the Hornets’ current seniors as they came into the program as eighth-graders.
“They’re going to know my demeanor when I come in,” Knight said. “It will be a good transition for us.”
Knight mentioned some of the players returning, including quarterback J.J. Doherty, linebacker Justin Coats, the All-Parish Defensive Player of the Year, Reece Wolfe, linebacker Austin Watts and lineman Lane Eyster.
“You can look for J.J. to play some defense this year,” Knight said. “He’s an athlete, and at a small school … you’re going to play your best athletes to win. We’re not going to be primadonnas and play one side of the ball. We’re going to play to win …”
Knight was to the point when asked about the type of team fans can expect to see on Friday nights.
“We’re going to hit somebody,” he said. “We’re going to put pants on our legs. We’re not going to be in shorts every day. We’re going to have practice pants on, and we are going to learn to hit somebody. We’re going to run sprints. We’re going to be in shape, and we’re going to be disciplined. That’s the three things that I think football has gotten away from.
“When I wanted to start coaching, I wanted to take a bunch of old country boys that still wanted to hit, get them in shape and condition them and get discipline them to where they’re just an elite program and see if you can’t beat these bigger schools. We’re going to get a chance to see that. I still believe that if you’re disciplined enough as a team, if you hit hard enough and you have enough desire and want-to and enough toughness that you can win ball games.”
Knight said he hasn’t met with his players or his coaching staff and plans on doing so at the beginning of next week. He said he’ll coach the defense and is possibly looking for an offensive coordinator. Former Hammond High coach Carmon Moore was the Hornets’ offensive coordinator last season, but Knight said that doesn’t necessarily mean Moore won’t be back on the staff.
“When I meet with them Monday, if he shows up and says hey, he wants to stay, he’s more than welcome to stay and be the offensive coordinator, because he’s super smart, and he knows football like the back of his hand,” Knight said of Moore.
That being said, Knight said he’s got an idea what he’d like to see from the Hornets on offense.
“We’re going to probably run the ball more than they ran it last year because I’m a running guy, and we’re probably not going to throw it around 100 times, but with somebody like J.J. that’s capable of throwing the ball, we’d be stupid not to pass it,” Knight said. “I’m old-school. I believe you’ve got to have both running and throwing if you’re going to be successful.”
Defensively, Knight said he wants to run a four-man front with Coats, Austin Watts and Antonio Lopinto as the team’s linebackers. Knight said he’d also like to try to bring back some players who didn’t play last season to bolster the defensive line and also mentioned Seth Galyean, Wolfe and Jamarcus Williams returning in the secondary with the addition of Doherty at safety.
“There’s a lot of good defensive guys coming back,” Knight said. “You win championships with defense.”
“You’ve got to have defense,” Knight continued. “You may win 6-3, but you’ve got to have a defense that can play, and that’s my goal, to be really strong on both sides of the ball and make sure our defense does its job and can hold us in games.”
Knight said he’s ready to get to work, but he’ll still be at Nesom Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish for the remainder of the school year. He said he hopes to help Albany assistant coach Jacob Spring with the team’s weightlifting and conditioning before taking the team through spring drills.
“I’m just very thankful to be there,” Knight said. “Now we’ve just got to try to figure out how to win some ball games. They’ve never won a playoff game is what they’re telling me at Albany. Our goal is to win a playoff game, have a home game and try to win that elusive playoff game. We’re going to dig in, put our toes in the ground and start working hard trying to be the best team we can be.”
