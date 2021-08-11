ALBANY -- David Knight is entering his first season as Albany’s football coach, and right now, it’s about more than football as he and his staff work to put their stamp on the program.
The Hornets recently held a team camp in an effort to build team unity.
“We really wanted to break them down to where they’re a family, where they’re a unit where they all think alike and act alike,” Knight said. “The better teams always function well together. We’ve got some really good players here, but there’s no individuals. They’ve all become a team. From the best one to the worst ones, they’re all playing together, they’re helping each other, and that was our goal when we started this was to try to build some unity with them.”
Quarterback/defensive back J.J. Doherty said that mindset has carried over to the practice field.
“We’re just improving as a team …,” he said. “It’s not about one person. It’s not about two people. It’s about everybody, and we’re a team. Chemistry is important. It’s pretty good. I love these guys. I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”
Another focal point for the Hornets has come on offense, where the team is transitioning from a spread offense to the flex bone.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on our core stuff,” Knight said. “Just fundamentals handoffs, pitches, dives, who to block, who to get to, stuff like that.”
“We’re very fundamental on what we do,” Knight continued. “We do a lot of the same stuff, just repetition, and we have a good plan every day, and we just rep it over and over. In the big scheme of things, you can only process so much. We want to be good at what we can process and focus on that.”
Knight said he’s been pleased with the team’s progress picking up the new scheme.
“They’re learning where to go,” he said. “They’re learning their plays. It’s a really good group of kids to be around. I think they’ve made the adjustment. They were spread last year (on offense). They realized we didn’t have enough receivers to be spread this year. People would have been teeing off on our quarterback. Our line is small. We had to go to something that would give everybody a chance for success. Our offense is designed around smaller linemen. Our quarterback’s still going to give us a chance to win ball games, and we don’t need five receivers for every play. I just think what we went to fits our kids better than something else would have.”
The Hornets had to play a bit of catch-up with Knight saying the team had just two days of outdoor conditioning during the summer because of rain of wet field conditions.
The team had to modify its practice Monday because of rain but got on the field Tuesday in preparation for a scrimmage at Live Oak on August 19.
“We had all these great plans of where we would be when we got to the week before the season,” Knight said. “Between rain and sickness and just life in general, we feel like we’re behind, and I don’t guess we really are. We’re probably about where we should be for this time of year, but I guess we set our expectations real high and you never meet those goals. We’re trying to muddle through and at least be prepared when we get there. In the big scheme of things, you’ve still got a couple of weeks before you play in Week 1. You’re going to look bad in the jamboree. You’re going bad in scrimmage. You’ve just got to fix those things and go on. That’s why you get preseason games.”
Tuesday’s practice was also the first to be held in the afternoon, and Knight was pleased with the effort, especially with the tempo drill the team worked on during the final practice period.
“They didn’t complain at all (Tuesday),” he said. “They were hot. Don’t get me wrong. They were hot. They were tired, like everybody else that’s outside today. They were done. Toward the end of the day, we did some fast stuff. We did it intentionally late. They didn’t even realize they were getting conditioning late because they were doing something fun. It turned out to be pretty good for them.”
Knight said the Hornets will transition to full pads Thursday.
“Pads will tell a whole different tale,” he said. “Nobody knows if they can tackle. Nobody knows if that really good-looking kid can actually pop somebody when they get shoulder pads on. That will all come out in a couple of days when we can pad up. As far as where we’re supposed to be in shorts, I think we’re about as close as we can be for the amount of rain we’ve had.
“One thing’s for sure, we worked every day that we could,” Knight continued. “We didn’t take a lot of days off, and we didn’t just hang out and talk. We’ve done something every day that we legally could.”
