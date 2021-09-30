Yes, Albany football coach David Knight would have liked to have come away with a win over Parkview Baptist. That didn’t happen, but he’s hoping his team can turn in another solid effort hosting Riverside on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We were really proud of our guys,” Knight said. “They fought hard, and they fought the whole game.”
Part of Knight’s positive outlook for the Hornets (1-2) coming out of the Parkview game was the effort of sophomore quarterback Aiden Casteel, who went 9 for 15 for 123 yards and a touchdown with senior J.J. Doherty out with a shoulder injury.
“Aiden Casteel, he stepped up and did everything we asked him to do, and those older kids, those seniors and stuff, they rallied around, and they kept us in the ball game,” Knight said. “It was really a good team effort. We kind of watched these guys grow up a little bit around us Friday night.”
Casteel is in line to start again Friday with Doherty not released to play yet.
“Right now, we really don’t really know anything about him,” Knight said of Doherty’s injury. “It’s just a safety thing right now. We can’t take a chance on something being wrong and trying to play him too soon. Aiden will be starting Friday night.”
Knight admitted Casteel has had to grow up a bit quickly, noting his original plan was to get him some junior varsity action early in the season, but the team lost some of those contests canceled because of Hurricane Ida.
“Instead of getting to play on a Monday or Tuesday night, here he was having to step out there on a Friday night having to step out there and play on a Friday night with the lights and the band and everybody in the stands and all that stuff,” Knight said. “He did a great job. We put the ball on the ground one time. We practice that, and that was just a mistake. He stepped in the pocket, avoided the rush and threw a long touchdown pass (to Seth Galyean). He knew when to hand it and when to keep it. A lot of little things he did really good Friday night.”
In looking back on the Hornets’ defensive effort, Knight said the team is lacking depth, which he said may have led to some mental errors by the team.
“One of the things that I’m working hard here to try to change is keeping your mind in the game, the little things, the mental focus, the mental toughness, of football,” Knight said. “I preached that to my softball teams for years. Learn to win the close games. Don’t give up. Play through adversity. That’s been a struggle here changing some of this, but they did a real good job.”
“We’re so young on defense too, it’s just a learning curve for us right now,” Knight continued. “We’re taking our lumps.”
Knight noted the Hornets cut the lead to 15-6 and were unable to recover an onside kick, which resulted in a quick touchdown for Parkview. Albany responded with a touchdown.
“It’s little things that we have to fix from week to week,” he said. “If you think about it, across the state, half the coaches and half the teams and half the players lose every single week, so it’s not just us. It’s everybody fixing little things right now.”
Riverside (0-2) is coming off a 54-0 loss to Carver after starting the season with a 64-13 loss to Southern Lab.
“They’re losing to really quality teams,” Knight said. “They’re not losing to teams that don’t win games. It’s going to be hard game for us. When we watch them on film, they’re not near as bad as an 0-2 record.”
“They’re really big up front, and their running back is really good. He’ll probably be a pretty good college recruit when he gets a bit older. I think they’ve got a DB that’s got some offers, so they’ve got some dudes on their team. It’s just one of those deals where we hope that we’re going to be more disciplined than them. We hope that we’re going to be as well coached as they are and that we can beat them in some of the things that we do well that they may not do well.”
Knight said Riverside has some speed in the secondary.
“They’ve got a couple of linebackers that can play,” he said. “They like to bring one of them hard every time, and they’ve got another that’s pretty thick. He kind of fills the middle when the other one blitzes. They’ve got one lineman who probably makes two of any one of ours. He’s a very large young man. They show multiple looks.”
Knight is hoping to see more improvement from the Hornets as district play nears.
“We’re just hoping to get better from what we did last week, and we’re hoping to fix a few mistakes and go forward and have a shot to beat Riverside,” Knight said. “Those (Parkview and Riverside) are both teams that I thought would prepare us well for our district because out district is so tough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.