The Albany football team is in the market for a new head coach.
David Knight, who coached the Hornets this past season, resigned as the program’s coach Friday morning, he told The News.
“I actually probably more or less retired from my football position,” Knight said, noting he’ll stay on as a teacher at the school. “I’m not looking to go any where. I don’t want to go coach football any more. I’m kind of done.”
The Hornets went 1-8 in Knight’s lone season as the head coach after he spent time on the coaching staffs of former Albany coaches Blane Westmoreland and Mike Janis.
“I told you when I took this job it was always kind of a dream of mine to come in, bring in an offense that I wanted to run and try to do it the old-school way,” Knight said. “It kind of seems like from day-to-day, we’re on opposite ends of the planet. These kids are used to playing one way, and I’m used to playing another, and it’s not fair to them. They need somebody that can come in and relate to modern day stuff. I’m not wanting to re-learn football to modern day football. Albany’s got great guys to work with. I’ve enjoyed my time there as a coach.”
“I’m not the guy that’s going to pat you on the head every time you catch the ball,” Knight continued. “For me, if you’re on the field, that’s good enough because you should be on the field. You should be content with doing your job. Sometimes … I feel like everybody wants a pat on the back for everything, and that’s not my style. I’ve coached a long time. I’ve had a lot of success. I don’t regret my career, and I won’t regret this decision.”
Knight said he’ll spend more time with his family and race cars with his father.
“Since I’ve been teaching, I’ve always coached,” Knight said. “I’ve never gotten to go home when the bell rang, so I’m going to see how a teacher lives now. I’ll teach during the day, and hopefully I’ll stay at Albany, and when the bell rings, I’ll go home.”
The Hornets wrapped up spring football drills last week hosting Fontainebleau, and coming out of that, Knight said one of his main goals was to get more students out for football.
“I thought we looked decent in the spring game, but just after looking at things, we’ve got a new principal coming in,” Knight said. “He’s bringing in a lot of changes. He’s wanting to go in a different direction with football than I’m wanting to go, so it was just the best move for everybody.”
Albany principal Kim Freeman commented via e-mail: "I received Coach Knight's resignation as football coach this morning. He said he bathed his decision in prayer and I respect that. Coach Knight brought self-discipline and hard work ethic to his athletes and this program. I know this wasn't an easy decision for him."
Sammie Lacara, who will take over as principal at Albany High on June 1, was unable to comment on the situation but said he respected Knight’s decision. In her e-mail, Freeman said Lacara will handle the hiring of the school's new coach.
Knight admitted his won-loss record with the Hornets wasn’t the best as the team battled injuries to some of its top players, including quarterback J.J. Doherty, but he said he was pleased with the team’s progress in other areas.
“When I got there, the grades were not good,” he said. “Every kid now is eligible to play in the fall. We didn’t have anybody sit out in the spring that played last year. All their grades are up. They have decent GPAs. Kids who were making F’s finished the semester with A’s and B’s. You can look at my record on the field all you want, but as far as student-athletes, which is what everybody should be looking at, yeah, I left the program better than I inherited it.
“Our locker room stays spotless,” Knight continued. “I’ve got boys coming to practice now that were missing when I got here last summer. They’re respectful. If they’ve got to miss a day, they’ll text me or they’ll come tell me … They’re just a good group of kids to work with. They were a good group when I got there, but they kind of wanted to do it their own way. Now, they’re a team. They play as a unit. They’re working together.”
