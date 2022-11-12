Albany football coach John Legoria knew his team was in for a challenge facing Lakeshore in the opening round of the Division II non-select playoffs, and he was right.
The Titans held the Hornets in check and put together some clock-chewing drives to key a 27-8 win Friday in Mandeville.
“They did exactly what we prepared for,” Legoria said after the Hornets finished the season at 6-5. “They are very good on defense, and we couldn’t move them. That’s a well-coached team. Our kids played as hard as they could possibly play.”
“Their defense just ate us up really,” Legoria continued. “They were just good and sound, and I knew that. We tried everything we could possibly throw at them, and they were well prepared. It is what it is, and my kids, I’m so proud of them. We fought for 48 minutes.”
Lakeshore’s Colby Ziegler capped a 10-play, 67-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points with 4:11 to play in the first quarter.
Albany turned the ball over on downs at the Lakeshore 19 with roughly six minutes to play in the second quarter.
Lakeshore held Albany to 92 yards of total offense, with minus-(11) rushing primarily from 55 yards lost in sacks. Antonio Lopinto had 31 yards on 12 carries to lead the Hornets.
“They played guys in the box, and they controlled the line of scrimmage,” Legoria said. “We had no room to run. We couldn’t ever get Antonio going. They were in the backfield most of the night, and we just didn’t play well on the offensive line for whatever reason. They do a great job, and I knew on film their run fits are very well, and they’re well coached. We just couldn’t get anything going. We tried everything. We tried option. We tried throwing the football, running outside, inside, running counters. We just couldn’t get any momentum. Every time we’d get a big play or a good play, we’d have a big penalty that would put us back and cost us some drives and some early points. If that doesn’t happen, maybe it’s a different ball game.”
The Titans padded the lead on Ziegler’s 2-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left in the first half, capping a 17-play drive that ate up 5:43, pushing the lead to 13-0.
“They do what they do, and we hung in there,” Legoria said. “They made some big plays, but we had them third-and-long a few times and could have got off the field. They’d make a play and get just enough for a first down to keep drives going.”
Ziegler had a 10-yard scoring run, helping push the lead to 20-0 in the third quarter, and Evan Kitchen added a 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter making the score 27-0.
Lakeshore had 318 yards of total offense, with 212 rushing. Ziegler finished with 84 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, while Kitchen had 13 carries for 79 yards.
Legoria praised the play of Bryce Hoyt, Ethan Hebert and the defensive line.
“The defensive side just played great in my opinion because we couldn’t get any first downs,” Legoria said. “We were three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out all night long, and for our defense to hold them to 27 points, what a job by those guys and my coaching staff.”
Albany got its touchdown on a 19-yard pass from Aidan Casteel to Jon Duhe with 30 seconds to play, and Duhe caught the two-point pass from Casteel for the final margin.
“There’s no doubt that score was big for us ending the game and going into next season,” Legoria said of the last touchdown. “We needed that. We had some adversity in the game, and kids were just down, and that was a big score right there. Hats off to my quarterback. He had a rough game and was under pressure all night long. For him to come in and finish off the season right there, what a testament to him and Jon Duhe. He had a great senior year running the football, catching the football. He goes against their best receiver last night and holds the guy to one catch. He’s playing both sides of the ball. What a good way to end his career at Albany.”
Duhe caught four passes for 49 yards, Seth Hoffman-Olmo added two catches for 22 yards, and Walker Poe had a 25-yard reception. Casteel went 9-for-13 for 103 yards, which Legoria said put him over 1,000 yards passing on the season.
Legoria thanked fans, parents and businesses for their support during the season.
“I’m proud of where we’re at and where we’re going and the direction we’re going in,” Legoria said. “It was just a fun season.”
“For what we’ve accomplished in year one, I’m ready to get started on year two already,” Legoria continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.