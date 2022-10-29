Albany-Sumner Zaden Tullos, Seth Hoffman-Olmo

Albany's Zaden Tullos (3) celebrates with teammate Seth Hoffman-Olmo after catching the game-winning touchdown against Sumner on Friday.

ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria predicted a nail-biter against Sumner heading into Friday’s District 7-3A game, and that’s exactly what the teams delivered.

Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel hit Zaden Tullos on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds to play as the Hornets rallied for a 23-20 win at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.

The Hornets' Zaden Tullos and Aidan Casteel discuss the win over Sumner in District 7-3A play.
Albany-Sumner Aidan Casteel, Kaden Skipps

Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel (7) fights his way toward the goal line as Sumner's Kaden Skipps (8) makes the tackle.
Albany-Sumner Jon Duhe, Darren Thomas

Albany's John Duhe (11) looks to take down Sumner's Darren Thomas (4) during Friday's game at Albany.

