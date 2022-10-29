ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria predicted a nail-biter against Sumner heading into Friday’s District 7-3A game, and that’s exactly what the teams delivered.
Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel hit Zaden Tullos on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds to play as the Hornets rallied for a 23-20 win at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“Sumner’s a great team and we’re a good team,” Legoria said after the Hornets moved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district play. “I tell you what. What a win for the community of Albany. What a win for these kids. This was one of the hardest-hitting games that we’ve had. Sumner came ready to play. I’m so happy for this town. These kids worked their tails off to be good. What a huge win. I’m so thankful. The Lord has blessed me and finally given me this job, and like I told the kids – God works in mysterious ways. It just wasn’t meant for me to get it before then. It was meant for me have it with this team.”
“I told the kids it’s going to be a dogfight, it’s going to be a fight,” Legoria continued. “It’s going to be who’s going to be who’s going to stand up after the last punch. I’m so proud of my kids after the beating they took last week against Amite to come out here and play this type of game back-to-back. I knew this stretch of games was going to be brutal mentally and physically for my team, so I’m sure we’ve got a lot of bruises and bangs, but those are happy bruises and bangs. We’ll get up (Saturday) and see what we’ve got left.”
The Hornets led 17-13 and punted the ball to the Cowboys (5-4, 1-2), who took over at their own 20 with 3:02 to play and needed just four plays to score as Rodney Brown busted a 19-yard gain over the right side, Kameren Cook followed with a 25-yard run on a speed play, and two plays later Brown broke a speed play over the right sideline for a 37-yard touchdown run. Eli Neyland’s PAT put Sumner ahead 20-17 with 1:37 left.
Brown finished with 103 yards on 10 carries as the Cowboys rushed for 300 yards and had 356 yards of total offense.
Albany, which had 360 yards of total offense, took over at its own 33, and on the second play of the drive, Casteel scrambled for 10 yards. Two plays later, Casteel connected with Seth Hoffman-Olmo on a 41-yard pass to the Sumner 10 that was wiped out on an illegal shift call against the Hornets.
Two plays later, Casteel kept for 15 yards. Jon Duhe followed with a 12-yard gain, and the Cowboys were hit with a personal foul, moving the ball to the Sumner 14.
On the next play, Casteel connected with Tullos, who was wide open over the middle, on the go-ahead touchdown. Paul Bordelon’s PAT put Albany ahead 23-20 with 20 seconds to play.
“We ran a slant bubble,” said Casteel, who went 21-for-31 for 200 yards and had nine carries for 50 yards. “The guy bit on the bubble, and Zaden just went right behind him – wide open, touchdown.”
Said Tullos of the play: “I’m not even going to lie, I was pretty nervous. Once I saw the outside linebacker really come out on the bubble, I knew I’ve just got to beat the safety, and I’m in.”
Tullos had five catches for 45 yards, while Hoffman-Olmo added three catches for 42 yards.
Sumner took over at its own 21 with 15 seconds left, when Cowboys quarterback Wyatt Clark was dropped for a loss of five yards on first down. Brown rushed for 13 yards on second down, and Clark hit Brown for an 11-yard gain on the final play of the game.
Albany led 10-0 at halftime after the Cowboys ran 14 plays for 73 yards in the first half.
The Hornets forced a punt on the Cowboys’ first drive of the second half, and Albany turned the ball over on downs at the Sumner 30 on its first drive after halftime.
From there, Sumner put together a nine-play, 70-yard scoring drive, getting three plays of 15 or more yards, with Darren Thomas’ 13-yard run setting up Clark’s 1-yard touchdown on a keeper. The PAT failed, cutting the lead to 10-6 with 2:22 to play in the third quarter.
The Hornets appeared to score on a 60-yard middle screen from Casteel to Antonio Lopinto on the first play of the ensuing drive, but the play was called back on a block in the back, and the drive ended in a punt.
On the third play of the fourth quarter, Thomas busted a 64-yard touchdown run up the middle, and Neyland’s PAT put the Cowboys ahead 13-10 with 10:33 to play in the game. Thomas finished with 14 carries for 151 yards.
“That’s what we had to address and try to stop was the big plays, and for the most part, we contained them,” Legoria said. “The plays they did have were chunk plays. The defense played outstanding. My defensive staff, I’ve been on them all week, so for those guys to come out and play like that, I’m so proud of my defensive staff and my defensive players. They gutted it out. They were tired. It was the game I thought it was going to be. It came down to making plays and who was going to have the ball in the end, and we got lucky and made the plays.”
Albany responded with a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive, which was capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casteel to Seth Hoffman-Olmo. Bordelon’s PAT put the Hornets ahead 17-13 with 8:36 to play.
“The run game just wasn’t working tonight, so we had to go to the air,” Legoria said. “I lost my wingback, in the first half, so we were struggling running the football, and I knew that. Games like this, we’ve been preparing for. I said earlier on, we are not just a running team. Aidan Casteel, what a special player. He just came out tonight and just put the team on his back and just carried us, and our receivers caught the ball. Just a phenomenal job by those guys. They (Sumner) were sending guys left and right, so he was under duress all night, but he stood in there and made some throws and just battled, and that’s what we’ve been preaching.”
Lopinto had a 20-yard run on the drive, while Duhe had three catches for 31 yards.
“The guys ran crisp routes tonight,” Casteel said. “They got open. We ran good route concepts. Coach called some great plays. We drove the ball passing, a few mistakes we’ve got to pick up for next week, but we should be ready.”
Sumner faced a fourth-and-8 from the Albany 33 on its next drive, but Duhe intercepted Clark and returned it for a touchdown, which was called back after the Hornets were flagged for a block in the back.
The drive ended in a punt, which led to the Cowboys’ go-ahead score.
Albany missed multiple opportunities to score early in the game as Ethan Landers intercepted Casteel at the Sumner 10 on the Hornets’ first drive of the game.
The Hornets forced a punt then drove to the Sumner 8, where a field goal attempt was busted up, leaving the game scoreless early in the second quarter.
Albany recovered a fumble on the first play of the next Sumner drive and took over at the Cowboy 28. The Cowboys held Lopinto to a 1-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Sumner 7 to turn the ball over on downs.
“It was very frustrating,” Legoria said. “Like I told you, we moved the ball well. We left a lot of points on the board in the first half, but I’m going to give Sumner credit. We couldn’t run the ball. Once you get inside the 20, things condense, and we were having problems just running in between the tackles. It was just things that they were doing that we couldn’t man up and block. Give those guys credit, but we had a great first half and a great game plan. We just couldn’t put any points on the board.”
The ensuing Sumner drive resulted in a 23-yard punt, giving the Hornets the ball at the Cowboy 33. Four plays later, Casteel hit Duhe on a 10-yard touchdown pass, and Bordelon’s PAT put Albany ahead 7-0 with 3:42 to play in the first half.
“It was just nice to finally get the first one in, and after we got the first one in, the offense kind of put their foot in the ground, and we started kicking,” said Duhe, who had 10 catches for 111 yards and six carries for 33 yards. “After that first drive, I’d say everyone got comfortable. The biggest focus in the huddle was one play at a time, and our linemen, from last week to this week, humongous difference. Everyone fought. We used our brains this game. You notice how we didn’t have many offensive flags – just simple mistakes here and there, but truly, we couldn’t have played a better game on offense in the second half.”
After another punt, Albany took over at the Sumner 45, and Casteel went 4-for-4 for 44 yards to open the drive, with a 20-yard completion to Duhe moving the ball to the Sumner 1.
The next three plays netted (minus-2) yards, forcing a 20-yard field goal from Bordelon for a 10-0 lead for the Hornets, which held at halftime.
“PJ Bordelon, our kicker, turned it up today,” Casteel said. “We don’t win without him. Everyone stepped up – offensive line, everybody. Coach called great plays – a great team win.”
