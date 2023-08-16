John Legoria

Albany football coach John Legoria talks with his team after practice last week.

ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria realizes it’s scrimmage week, but at the same time, there’s always room for the Hornets to improve.

They’ll get a chance to do so traveling to Loranger for a scrimmage Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' recent practices and facing Loranger in scrimmage action on the road Thursday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.