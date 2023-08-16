ALBANY – Albany football coach John Legoria realizes it’s scrimmage week, but at the same time, there’s always room for the Hornets to improve.
They’ll get a chance to do so traveling to Loranger for a scrimmage Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.
“We’re looking pretty good,” Legoria said. “We’re just busy installing stuff, and when you throw a lot of things at kids, there’s a lot of mistakes at this time right now, but the kids are absorbing what we’re doing. As long as we can stay injury-free, I think we’re going to be pretty decent. The Loranger scrimmage on Thursday, they’re going to let us know where we’re weak at. We’re excited. The kids are excited. We’re ready to hit somebody else. It’s that time of year.”
In an effort to beat the heat, the Hornets have been practicing at 5 a.m., while getting weight lifting and special teams work in during the afternoon.
“It’s almost like I want to do this year-round,” Legoria said of the practice schedule. “The kids are excited. They can go home at 2:30. The bulk of their day is still available. It’s really been received very well. It’s a good group of kids. The coaching staff has adjusted to it, and it’s been a very good thing for us right now.”
Legoria said the Hornets are ahead of the game in terms installation in relation to last season when he took over as the Hornets’ coach early last summer.
“Us as a coaching staff were sitting down talking the other day and we looked at the play sheet, and we couldn’t believe how many plays we have run and what we have installed defensively, offensively, special teams,” Legoria said. “From that standpoint, I think we’re ahead of a lot of people. Now, athletically, you’ve got to do it on the field. That’s what’s going to determine (our success). We can do all the X’s and O’s, but sometimes it’s the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s, so we’re just going to have to get it done at game time.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Legoria said the Hornets are looking to find the right combination on the offensive line. The Hornets also have a re-vamped backfield outside of Walker Poe.
“We’re going to see what their mettle is running the football,” Legoria said. “We want to come out and run the football and establish the line of scrimmage and see if we can be physical at the point of attack and get those guys churning some yards and get the sticks moving right now. Is it going to be a wide-open playbook? No.”
Legoria said he feels better about the Hornets’ defense, which returns most of the team’s starters.
“They’ve been looking good at practice,” Legoria said. “They’ve been hard to move and hard to run on. I’m really looking to see if they’re going to carry over from last year. Toward the end of the season, they were playing very good on the defensive side of the football, so that’s going to be the test. Can we come out and be as (much of a) force in stopping the running game as we were toward the end of last year and just continue to get better? The biggest thing out of this is we want to stay healthy.”
Legoria said the Hornets are planning to play a lot of players in the scrimmage.
“We’ve got some young kids that, if we have some injuries, freshmen have got to play,” Legoria said. “We’ve got to see in the scrimmage can they go against a varsity guy? Can we count on them? That’s the biggest thing right now, just trying to mix in a lot of guys, getting a lot of kids in and getting them on film and seeing who can help us, because I know who my starters are.”
Legoria said he knows what to expect from Loranger, noting the teams were in the same district for a long time, and the coaching staffs have known each other for a while.
“It’s a good working relationship, and it’s going to be a challenge,” Legoria said. “(Loranger coach) Sammy (Messina) is always going to put a good product on the field. It’s like anything else, when Loranger plays Albany and vice versa, you’re going to get the best out of both squads. It’s going to feel like a week one atmosphere, so I’m excited about that and (want) to see how our kids respond, how they show up, because it’s going to let us know what’s the mettle of my team? How physical can we be, because it’s going to be a physical scrimmage. They have a good power running game. The quarterback runs the ball well, throws the ball well, so they’re going to test us at all levels.”
