Albany football coach John Legoria couldn’t find much to complain about in the Hornets’ 7-on-7 session Thursday morning against Independence at Tiger Stadium.
The Hornets scored on five of six possessions while giving up one score to Independence in six possessions.
“I never thought what to expect on three days of practice, but the kids have really focused on their assignments, their reads, and we’ve got some pretty smart kids,” said Legoria, who was named the Hornets’ coach last week.
Legoria was impressed with the work of quarterback Aiden Casteel as Jon Duhe caught three touchdown passes, while Jace Alford and Zaden Tullos each had one.
“Aiden Casteel is going to be a name that people are going to know about,” Legoria said. “He is very solid, and he puts the ball on the money. He makes the right reads. He’s going to be a household name before he leaves Albany. The kid has a knack for playing quarterback. He’s very intelligent. He just knows where people are going to be, puts them in the right place. I was very pleased with my quarterback play and receiver play (Thursday).”
“We got out of it exactly what we needed to get out of it,” Legoria said of the session. “We ran our base plays. The routes were crisp. The balls were crisp. The main this is, 95 percent of the time, we were running the right routes. That’s what you want.”
Legoria said the Hornets threw one interception on the day.
“I’m throwing a lot at them,” Legoria said. “Probably where some teams may be more vanilla, we’re trying to run a gamut of plays to see what’s going to work, to see our weapons. It worked today, and we were very sharp, very crisp. We ran a lot of different plays. We were ad-libbing while we were out there. We said, ‘Well, let’s see what this looks like,’ and we ran it and it looked pretty good. I’m very, very pleased with what we did.”
Legoria also praised the Hornets’ defensive effort.
“We really looked good in the secondary,” he said. “Considering we have not had one single defensive practice, to only give up one score, that says a lot for those kids who remember from the spring. The previous coaching staff has coached those kids up well, and they were running the same coverages they had. I was very pleased on the communication in the secondary.”
