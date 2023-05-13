Albany football coach John Legoria couldn’t complain about his team’s spring scrimmage against Tara.
The Hornets scored four times, while Tara found the end zone once as Albany closed out spring drills Friday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“I thought we looked pretty sharp,” Legoria said. “The run game looked very well. The passing game looked exceptionally well. I thought we were hitting on all cylinders. For a spring game, I thought we got exactly what we wanted. Tara was a little better than I thought they were. They came in and gave us a good test.”
“It was just a good overall day,” Legoria continued.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo scored three touchdowns on two rushes and a 70-yard reception.
“He had a very, very good day,” Legoria said of Hoffman-Olmo.
“In the run game, we were getting 7-8 yards a pop on some plays,” Legoria said. “They would stop us, but we would complete a ball. Outside of the long pass, all the other three drives were nice, long drives we sustained, got first downs, moved the ball, really did well.”
Zaden Tullos had a 20-yard touchdown reception.
“Our quarterback, Aidan (Casteel) had a very, very good day,” Legoria said. “We kept him up clean with no sacks. He moved around the pocket well and threw the balls away when nothing was there. He’s growing and maturing. Those first two years of him playing quarterback are now showing in his leadership and the way he reads the field. He looked like he was in mid-season form.”
Defensively, Jamarquis Jackson, Hoffman-Olmo and Colton Courtney had interceptions for the Hornets.
“I knew what we had in Jamarquis,” Legoria said. “Him being ineligible last year was a big loss for us, and him being eligible now, it’s going to pay dividends on both sides of the football. We haven’t used him much on the offense in the spring, but he’s electric on the offensive side too. We will definitely put some packages in for him going forward into the season. I’m expecting some big things out of that kid.”
Legoria also spoke highly of Courtney, who is playingbr after a few years away from the game.
“He played well on the defensive side,” Legoria said. “He came up and put a hat on somebody, got a pick. He dropped a couple of balls on offense. He said he was a little nervous. He probably didn’t have the day that he wanted on the offensive side of the football, but we have a lot of offensive weapons, and just having him being there to come in and give people (breaks) is a great thing to have, and he’ll get better because he’ll work hard.”
Legoria also praised the play of linebackers Bryce Hoyt and Ethan Hebert.
“They really brought the hats,” Legoria said. “That’s what you want out of those two guys being the leaders of your defense.”
Legoria said Tara scored its only touchdown on the last play of the timed portion of the scrimmage against a unit made up mostly of Albany eighth-graders after the Hornets turned the ball over on downs at their own 35.
“I’m proud of my young kids,” Legoria said. “They played against varsity competition, and they didn’t shy away. We’ve got good things in the future. We’ve got a really good eighth-grade group coming up, and the future looks very bright for Albany.”
Heading into summer workouts, Legoria said there are some things the needs to work on after Friday’s scrimmage.
“We need to get in a little bit better shape,” Legoria said. “We need some better footwork on the offensive line. That’s what we’re preaching. We’re missing blocks because we’re not making the right steps quick enough, so we need to work on that. We need to get healthy … It’s just getting in that weight room, watching film and working on our technique. That’s the biggest thing right now. In the wing-T offense, it’s more about technique … We’re going to get it. It takes time for those linemen to figure it out.”
“All the running backs played well, receivers played well,” Legoria said. “It was just a good overall ending to the spring. I’m looking forward to the season and going back to work in a couple weeks and getting ready.”
