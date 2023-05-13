AHS vs Tara Spring Game 2023

Albany defense stops Tara offense Friday night during their spring game.

Albany football coach John Legoria couldn’t complain about his team’s spring scrimmage against Tara.

The Hornets scored four times, while Tara found the end zone once as Albany closed out spring drills Friday at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.

AHS vs Tara Spring Game 2023

The Hornet offense on the move in Friday's spring scrimmage against Tara.

