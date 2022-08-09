ALBANY – Albany’s first official practice didn’t go quite as planned, but first-year coach John Legoria couldn’t complain too much.
The Hornets worked in helmets and shoulder pads before lightning forced the team inside, cutting Monday’s outdoor work short as the team hit the weight room after going into the field house.
“That’s south Louisiana, and we’ve got to go with the heat now, and the rain,” Legoria said. “As long as everybody’s having the same problems as me, then I’m OK. If we’re the only school that’s getting rained on … then we’re going to be behind everybody else. That’s where we’re at right now. Too bad all schools don’t have indoor facilities, but it is what it is.”
“I loved the energy,” Legoria continued. “The kids didn’t want to come in, and that’s what you want to see. They want to practice. When you want to practice, practice becomes better, so it’s exciting to see. I’m just upset that we can’t get in … what we need to get in.”
While the Hornets missed out on some on-field work Monday, Legoria praised his team’s work over the summer.
“Probably 95 percent of the offense is already put in,” he said. “The kids’ participation over the summer was fantastic because the kids knew they had to be here to learn what we were installing. If you would have asked me three months ago, ‘Where would you be at on August 8?’ I would have said we might have five or six plays in. The entire playbook is almost in, and then we’ll make adjustments depending on who we play.”
The Hornets went through spring drills under former coach David Knight, and Legoria was hired as the program’s new coach in early June. Legoria said he’s been impressed with the team’s ability to pick up new schemes and concepts. When he took over as coach, Legoria said the Hornets will base out of the wing-T while adding spread and run-pass option concepts.
“I’ve got a very smart team,” Legoria said. “Once we make a change or install something, they have gotten it pretty fast. We came out in 7-on-7 with about three or four days of practice … and won or looked very good doing it. Once the kids realized in that first 7-on-7 competition we had and saw if we listen and do the right things and make the right reads, how this offense can work very, very effectively – even though it’s a run-based offense, how it can be effective in the passing game. Once they saw that, they were really excited about learning more and more and expanding on it, and that’s what was great about 7-on-7, because we had success early on, and with that, the kids said, ‘Man, this really is going to work …’”
Legoria said there’s one key area he’s focused on with the offense heading into the season.
“If we can get the offensive line to block the right people and make the right decisions, I think we can be a pretty good, effective football team,” Legoria said. “Our running back situation is very good. Antonio (Lopinto) and Jon (Duhe) and Walker (Poe) are really having a great summer. We’ve got good receivers. Aiden Casteel, our quarterback, has thrown the ball really well in 7-on-7. He’s looked very good in practice. He's been sharp.”
Still, Legoria is looking to see how his team responds when the Hornets move to full pads.
“We’ve installed a great deal, and for this team over the summer to have picked it up as good as they have picked it up, I’m pleased where we’re at,” he said. “We’ve just got to put the pads on and see if we can be physical, and if we can, I think we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team. If we can’t, then we’ve got a ways to go, and we’ve got to keep working, and we’ll get better.”
Albany travels to take on Loranger in a scrimmage next Thursday.
“It’s going to test us to see where we’re at, and that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Legoria said. “Where are we at, and can we make adjustments on the fly with the line, with the backs, knowing who to block? That’s what’s key because we put up one defense, and they stay in that defense, well, it’s easy to block. When they start moving and changing techniques, can we block the right people?”
