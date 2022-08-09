Albany football Aiden Casteel-Antonio Lopinto

Albany quarterback Aiden Casteel fakes a handoff to running back Antonio Lopinto during practice Monday.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

ALBANY – Albany’s first official practice didn’t go quite as planned, but first-year coach John Legoria couldn’t complain too much.

The Hornets worked in helmets and shoulder pads before lightning forced the team inside, cutting Monday’s outdoor work short as the team hit the weight room after going into the field house.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' first practice.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.