AHS JAMBOREE

Albany's Zaden Tullos (3) and Jamarcus Jackson (15) defend a Livonia receiver. Tullos got an interception on the play.

ALBANY – The final score showed a 16-6 win for Albany over Livonia in the George Baker Memorial Jamboree last week, but after getting a look at the film, Hornets coach John Legoria said there’s plenty for his team to work on as it heads into Thursday’s season opener hosting Independence.

At the same time, Legoria is looking at the bigger picture before the Tigers pay a visit.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' jamboree effort against Livonia and hosting Independence to open the season Thursday.

