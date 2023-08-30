ALBANY – The final score showed a 16-6 win for Albany over Livonia in the George Baker Memorial Jamboree last week, but after getting a look at the film, Hornets coach John Legoria said there’s plenty for his team to work on as it heads into Thursday’s season opener hosting Independence.
At the same time, Legoria is looking at the bigger picture before the Tigers pay a visit.
“We didn’t play well, and to really come out and win 19-6 and not play that well offensively, that just shows you the talent that’s there,” Legoria said. “Like I told the team, when we put it all together, boy, it’s going to be a fun thing to watch.”
Thursday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
Some of the Hornets’ issues in the jamboree came on the offensive line, with Legoria noting out of 25 plays the team put on film on 22 of those ‘we either missed somebody or didn’t block the right person,’” he said.
“We missed a lot of assignments on the offensive line,” Legoria continued. “We probably played better in the scrimmage game than we did in the jamboree as far as the offensive line. They were doing some things and moving some fronts and things we didn’t look at, and they weren’t going over their rules, and we just weren’t blocking the right people. We could have really done some things good last week that we didn’t because of that.”
On the plus side, Legoria praised the play of quarterback Aidan Casteel, fullback Seth Hoffman-Olmo and running back Jace Alford, who was injured early in the scrimmage.
“(Casteel’s) good,” Legoria said. “He’s smart. He’s got great feet and puts the ball where it’s supposed to be. He puts us in the right positions to make plays. Seth is Seth, and he had very good ball game. Jace Alford, the few carries he had last week before he got injured, really looked good. He carried some guys on first contact and made extra yards, which was big coming from a guy who hasn’t played there that much. I’m really looking forward to him down the line.”
Legoria said Alford, who bruised his shoulder, could play limited snaps on offense this week, with most of his play expected on defense. Senior Nathan Besse is expected to start at tailback.
“We’re really going to see what he’s got,” Legoria said of Besse. “Can he be a 10-15-carry guy? It’s time for him to step up. He’s a senior.”
For the second week in a row, Legoria praised the play of the Hornet defense.
“All phases looked good,” Legoria said. “The defensive line played well. The linebackers, they’re the heart and soul of the defense. Bryce Hoyt and Ethan Hebert are just two quality high school linebackers. The front – Kane (Tullos), Josiah (Shockley) and Josh Robinson, is starting to really play well.”
Zaden Tullos also made the move from safety to cornerback after Colton Courtney suffered a season-ending injury and responded with two interceptions against Livionia and had another called back because of a penalty.
Legoria said the Albany defense will get a test from Independence’s offense, which is paced by multi-faceted player Michi Bean.
“They’re big,” Legoria said of the Tigers, who are coming off a 23-0 jamboree loss to Loranger under first-year coach Travis Mikel. “They’re fast. They spread you out. They do a lot of things out of motion, so the defensive is really going to have to work on the communication and their rotations because they come out in an empty set and bring guys in motion, and it makes you change up everything, so they’re a really tough team to prepare for in a short week.”
“We’ve just got to keep playing good defense,” Legoria said. “Our secondary has to play well. We can’t give up the big play. They’re capable of big plays, and their quarterback likes to throw the ball deep, so if we can eliminate the big-play touchdowns, I think we’ll have a good chance to win.”
Legoria said the Hornets are making some adjustments along the offensive line to account for some different wrinkles the Tigers present on their defensive front.
“Their front is going to be aggressive,” Legoria said. “They have two middle linebackers that are big, stout guys, so we’ve got to know where they are, and we’ve got to be able to block them.”
Legoria is hopeful the Hornets will have an advantage on special teams and depth-wise.
“We’re going to have to just get going, and hopefully we wear them down,” Legoria said.
