FOOTBALL | 'Like a dream come true': Live Oak's Pink relishes opportunity to play for Eagles once again after taking care of his business off the field

WATSON – After a year away from the game, and effectively his teammates, Live Oak senior wide receiver Amar Pink got that feeling back, heart pounding rapidly against the inside of his shoulder pads.
It’s the unmistakable sensation associated with the team’s home game routine, the slow walk from the fieldhouse, touching the Eagle Statue, through the wrought-iron gates and into the inflatable Live Oak helmet used to run through billowing white smoke onto the field.
“It was wonderful knowing that I could come back and everybody would be there for me,” Pink said. “When we started walking on the field, I knew I missed it … I missed all of it. To come back under the Friday night lights was amazing.”
All of the things characteristics involved in making Live Oak home games special returned in an instant to Pink, who took the field Sept. 6 for the season opener against Ponchatoula, a year after having to miss his junior season because of academic shortcomings.
Pink tried to make up for lost time, catching a team-high five passes for 59 yards, playing a part in what may prove to be the catalyst to Live Oak’s season – a 35-14 victory over Ponchatoula.
With each catch and or downfield block, the energy running through Pink’s body was undeniable and the feeling from his teammates made him realize just how much his contributions and presence had been missed.
“Guys on the sideline were hyping me up after every catch,” Pink said. “BB (Byron Donahue) asked me if it was fun. Yeah, I missed it.”
The electric atmosphere anticipated to surround Live Oak’s Eagle Stadium for Friday’s District 4-5A opener at 7 p.m. with two-time Class 5A state champion Zachary won’t be something Pink takes for granted.
Not any longer.
Having something so dear, like both football and basketball taken away, resulted in a change in priorities where Pink’s no longer an interested bystander watching his teammates from the stands, he’s back in uniform and the Eagles couldn’t be happier.
“Not many kids shake back, and this guy has grown up and become a young man,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “That’s my job. That’s to create opportunities for young men to grow. Whether it’s good or bad, my job’s to teach them. He’s come so far, and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Pink’s the second-leading receiver for Live Oak (5-0) with six catches for 61 yards. He’s been a member of the Eagles special teams where he’s averaged 38.8 yards on four kickoff returns with a long of 95 yards.
“We have team chemistry, we had been playing together for years,” Pink said. “I knew what I brought to the table and if everybody did their part, it would come. It’s like a whole. It’s our brotherhood.”
Pink admitted the year away was painful, having to watch his friends and teammates move on without him. He took the blame for allowing the grades of a “good” student to fall below standard, not only letting himself down, but his teammates as well.
“I had to tell myself that I was better than that,” he said. “The laziness got to me. I had to look myself in the mirror and say that I was way better than this, that I had goals set for myself. It was bad seeing all of my brothers playing on the field and I knew I could have been in that situation. I knew in my mind that I had to prepare myself and get ready.”
During his period of inactivity away from the team last year Pink restructured his afternoon’s following school. Not only did he apply himself more in the classroom, but he studied more at home and worked out in the evenings.
Pink said his biggest attention to detail began with his focus in class, a missing element last year that led to his eventual academic decline.
“I got better as a student and matured more,” he said.
Even though with improvements in some of his fundamentals as a student, Pink neared the finish line of last year’s school year needing only a favorable grade in Chemistry to restore his eligibility for this upcoming season.
Two days before final grades were posted, Pink said he learned of his passing grade in the class which resulted in the requisite GPA needed to play.
Pink went through the summer 7-on-7 passing league and grueling workouts and conditioning with his teammates, eventually learning he was welcomed back to the team in good graces.
“Coach said he would let me back on the team as long as I got myself right,” Pink said. “Once he gave me the green light, that’s when I knew I had to push myself. I knew with some of the seniors that were gone from last year, they had some positions open.”
Beard felt Pink not only matured in his team away but placed a greater value on the ideals the program offered.
“It doesn’t matter the mistakes that get you to that point,” Beard said. “If something wakes you up, makes you realize what you lost and what it means to you to make a change and grow up, then it worked. I think he’s realized this football team and this brotherhood’s something special. He lost something special, wanted to get it back and he’s done everything we’ve asked of him to be a part of his program. He’s exceeded all of our expectations.”
The same teammates that Pink felt he disappointed in his absence in 2018, were the same guys – a lot of this year’s current senior class as well as members of the Eagles coaching staff - he credited with helping through his personal adversity.
There was constant encouragement, he said, from teammate to continue improving in the classroom so that they could be reunited on the field in 2019.
Pink said he’s improved his previous subpar academic performance of a year ago with a more representable GPA ranging between 2.9-3.0.
That upswing in the classroom has enabled Pink to enjoy the benefits that come with being a part of a successful team – one that’s off to its best start in 17 years.
He’s certainly done his part, evidenced one play he made with all-out hustle in last week’s 35-0 homecoming win over Sci Academy.
A ball batted up at the line of scrimmage resulted in an interception by a defensive lineman who with a head start, appeared headed for a potential touchdown.
However, Pink sprinted back 25 yards, stripped the ball which he recovered, a sequence that led to a 34-yard TD pass from Rhett Rosevear to Byron Smith for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
“That’s not a football play, that’s a teammate,” Beard said. “That’s an effort play that comes from a guy that cares. That lets me know we’ve come a long way with him.”
Said Pink: “Once you sit out in the stands like last year, I’m thinking if I had my stuff together, I would be playing in that atmosphere. Then when I got the chance again, it’s kind of like a dream come true. You wish and pray that you’ll get another chance. I got another chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.