Randell Legette

Former St. Thomas Aquinas football coach Randell Legette has joined the Live Oak staff as offensive coordinator.

 Photo courtesy of stafalcons.org

When the opportunity presented itself, Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales said he couldn’t pass up the chance to work with Randell Legette again.

Legette, the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas since 2018, is joining the Live Oak staff as offensive coordinator.

