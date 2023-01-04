When the opportunity presented itself, Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales said he couldn’t pass up the chance to work with Randell Legette again.
Legette, the head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas since 2018, is joining the Live Oak staff as offensive coordinator.
“We’ve always kind of kicked it around like, ‘Hey, if you get a really great job, and you have a spot, I’d love to work with you again, and vice versa,’” Gonzales said, noting Legette was an assistant head coach on Gonzales’ staff at STA. “When this (Live Oak job) came open and I was blessed enough to get it, he called and congratulated (me). Of course, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got that really great job we were talking about’ and just kind of floated the idea again and I think maybe just planted the seed in his head, and the rest was kind of history.”
“What a tremendous opportunity to get not only a great coach, but a great man and a great friend on staff,” Gonzales continued. “That’s a big part of building a staff, and that was a huge get for us.”
Legette said there were some main reasons he opted to join the Live Oak staff, starting with his friendship with Gonzales.
“I’ve always appreciated Hutch for the things that he’s taught me along the way,” Legette said. “I’m just a firm believer in keeping good relationships and not letting that go to waste.”
The other part of the equation for Legette is the challenge of coaching Class 5A football, noting he’d been at St. Thomas Aquinas, a Division III select school, for the entirety of his nearly 10-year high school coaching career.
“5A ball is 5A ball,” Legette, who played at John Curtis and was a member of the school’s state championship teams in 2002, 2004 and 2005, said. “That was intriguing to me. Obviously, the type of talent that you’re going to see week in and week out, I was really intrigued by that. Again, just being around somebody you can trust is huge, so I’m excited. I know he (Gonzales) is. We’re just looking forward to it.”
“I’m definitely stepping out on faith in regard to trying something new,” Legette continued. “It was just one of those things where I felt like it was an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up. I think Live Oak has some potential there and some good things going, and then with Hutch being in the building and some of the resources and things they have to offer in regard to facilities, it’s second to none. I just really had to base my decision off of being able to be a part of that.”
A bonus for Gonzales is Legette’s experience as a head coach.
“Any time you can have head-coaching experience …, it’s a plus because they have different experiences that they’ve been through, and you may run into something that you haven’t dealt with as a head coach yet but maybe they have, and their insight and their expertise in different areas can be not just helpful but crucial a lot of times to keep you in a good position,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales, whose offensive schemes are rooted in the Air Raid, and Legette, who leans more toward run-based schemes, are hoping they can strike a balance in formulating the Eagles’ offense.
“As far as mechanics go, we’re going to be what we’ve always been,” Gonzales said. “We’re going to go as fast as we can and a lot of spread concepts and things like that, but just adding in some serious power run game because of our personnel. We think we have a good group of running backs. We have a solid, young tight end. We’ve got a couple of guys who are that tweener guy who aren’t really a running back, not really a receiver that we feel like we can use in the backfield as maybe that H-back position and use that guy to be a threat in the run game and in the pass game. I think we have a unique set with the guys that we have, and it should be pretty fun to be able to do a lot of things because of who we have.”
“That’s the beauty of it,” Legette said of working to put together an offensive scheme with Gonzales. “I get to bring to the table what I’ve learned throughout my coaching career and then obviously Hutch, with the experience he has, he has been able to learn things over the years and grow as a coach. I think when you put what we have to offer together, I think it can be really special.”
Legette, who coached Cameron Dantzler of the Minnesota Vikings, during his time at St. Thomas Aquinas, said he’s ready to become a part of the Live Oak community and thanked St. Thomas Aquinas.
“It’s a great community, a great fan base, great student body,” he said. “I’ve learned and grown over the years due to St. Thomas. It’s given me an opportunity to do that, so I’m forever grateful for them.”
Gonzales said Nate Sarkisian, Sporty Davis, Chris Collier, Cary Myers, Preston Faulkner, Tyler McGrew, Tommy Beswetherick, Jared Myatt, Cash Littlefield, Tanner Martin and Sal Diesi will remain on the football coaching staff, while E.J. Guidry, who coached at Beau Chene, has joined the staff as receivers coach.
Brian Morris and former Live Oak standout Ja’Cobey Lee, who recently finished up at Nicholls, will be volunteer coaches. Morris was most recently the offensive line coach at Plaquemine, while Lee will coach Live Oak’s tight ends and H-backs.
“We’ve been really fortunate to put together a really solid group – the guys that I already had here and then the guys that are coming in – and he fits right in perfectly with that,” Gonzales said of Legette.
“We’re excited,” Gonzales said. “I just think we have a lot of young, energetic, fresh-faced guys who are still looking forward to coming to work every day and enjoy being around kids and really doing it for the right reasons.”
Gonzales said he’ll be naming a defensive coordinator soon.
“I haven’t worked this hard in a really long time, and it’s not because I’m being forced to,” Gonzales said. “It’s just that I’m just so excited about the potential of this place. There’s a lot to do, so I spent more time here on my (Christmas) break than I did at home.”
