To say the road ahead for the Live Oak football team is challenging may be an understatement.
The Eagles are looking for their first win in District 4-5A play while battling a slew of injuries. On top of that, Live Oak is traveling to play Scotlandville at 7 p.m.
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said the team’s injury situation has gotten progressively worse each week since district play began.
“It’s forced a number of changes for us and moving guys around from one side of the ball to the other and moving positions just due to the number of injuries,” Westmoreland said. “It’s forced our hand a little bit to make some changes and put some guys in some unfamiliar spots.”
Westmoreland didn’t disclose which players are banged up but said at one point during last week’s loss to Denham Springs the Eagles (4-3, 0-3) were down nine starters. The team also had three different players (Dylan McKay, Caleb Rioux and Brady Odell) play center last week and hasn’t started the same offensive line since Week 4.
“It’s hard to build that continuity there (on the offensive line), and then you throw in you’re starting a freshman quarterback (Sawyer Pruitt) who has done everything we’ve asked him to, who is going to be an outstanding quarterback, but once again, he’s thrust into the starting job in the middle of a 5A district schedule,” Westmoreland said. “The kid’s making the right reads. He’s where he needs to be and doing what he needs to do, but we have to build that continuity. We have to be able to play together longer than maybe a quarter on the offensive line.”
To put the team’s injury situation into perspective, Westmoreland said long snapper Carson Jones will see some playing time this week at left guard.
“Our kids are fighting,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got kids going, ‘Coach, what do you need? What can I do?’ And that’s what you want. ‘Coach, where can I go? What can I do to help us?’”
Live Oak will take on a Scotlandville team (3-4, 2-1) coming off a 48-32 loss to Zachary.
“It’s another group of athletic guys,” Westmoreland said. “They seem to always get a left-handed quarterback (C’Zavian Teasett) somehow that can throw it a mile and can run. The Marlon Gunn kid is one of the best running backs in, not the district, but the state. They’ve got a backup running back (Chance Williams) who can start at probably any school around here, but he’s their backup. They’re very large on the front.”
Westmoreland said the Hornets also have size on the defensive front.
“The linebackers are flowing and fill well,” Westmoreland said. “I would say the secondary is probably going to be one of the better secondaries that we have seen up to this point of the season. Not to take away anything from the people that we’ve played, but these dudes are pretty good in their secondary this year.”
The Hornets will also present a challenge on special teams.
“They want to take chances,” Westmoreland said. “Their kicking game, they want to try to steal a possession or two from what we’ve seen on film, so they’re going to take a chance here or there. They’re going to give us a short field, but if we’re not ready on special teams, they’re going to steal a possession, so we’ve got to be ready there.”
Westmoreland praised the leadership of the Eagles’ senior class during the tough injury situation.
“Our kids are just going to have to respond to the challenge, and they’ve been doing good,” he said. “They’ve worked hard. They’re doing well. They’re responding. They have been accepting of the challenge of moving to the new spots and stuff. Like I’ve always said, the kids are resilient. We’ve just got to keep fighting and keep working. We’ve got a tall task ahead of us with Scotlandville and Central, but we’re going to put the best foot forward and see where the cards fall.”
