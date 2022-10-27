Live Oak High vs Walker High football 10-21-22

Football teams from Live Oak High and Walker High meet in a District 5-5A clash on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland knew part of the challenge this season would be getting a number of younger players up to speed with schematic changes on both sides of the ball.

Now the Eagles are facing another challenge as Westmoreland said injuries will force the team to make some changes in some spots heading into Friday’s game hosting East Ascension at 7 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

scoot5267

Young players and injuries are not the problem. Just hope LO scores. I put a over/under on points scored by LO at 17 with 4 games left. I took the under. I feel confident.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.