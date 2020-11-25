WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland isn’t taking his team’s Class 5A playoff berth lightly. The way he sees it, it can only help the program grow.
“Just for us to have a chance to get extra practices in and to give our guys more reps, that’s huge for not only the remainder of this year, but going into next year with us having so many young guys,” Westmoreland said. “So just having that extra week of practice is big for us. We’re going to continue to prepare for Haughton, and after Friday night, hopefully we get another week, a couple of weeks out of this deal and see where it goes. It just gives our guys another opportunity to get better during the week and get better on Friday nights.”
Live Oak (6-3) is No. 22 in the Class 5A bracket and travels to face No. 11 Haughton on Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles had (minus-15) yards rushing against in the regular season finale against Central, and Westmoreland said the team hasn’t changed its approach to handling the loss heading into the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s just what we do week to week, whether we win or lose, we’ve preached to the kids that it’s over at midnight … No matter what happens in the game, it’s over,” Westmoreland said. “We’ll get some cut-ups made and we’ll correct some of those glaring mistakes, but we’re not going to sit here and dwell on it because it’s over.”
“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, make sure we’re getting our blocks, make sure we’re getting our coverages and everything in and really just focusing on us,” Westmoreland said.
Haughton (7-1) is coming off a 33-13 win over Parkway last week.
“They’re a very well-coached team,” Westmoreland said. “They probably have one of the best linebackers that we’ll see on the field this season. That kid, (Jake) St. Andre, flies around. He’s very, very good. They’re pretty large on the front on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, they like to throw it, and they throw it a good bit, but they’ve also got a running back who’s really special. (They’ve got) tall, rangy receivers that can go get a ball, but they’ve got a running back that can move, a quarterback that definitely can lead them and complete some passes. They’re a very good north Louisiana football team. We’ve got to travel up to them, and we’ve just got to be ready for them.”
Haughton quarterback Collin Rains had 54 yards rushing with two touchdowns against Parkway while going 4-for-12 for 78 yards and an interception passing. Running back Dexter Smith had 22 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.
“Our secondary is going to have to play very good, and what I think is really going to have to happen is our defensive line’s got to get pressure on the quarterback, make him move in that pocket, try to force some ill-advised throws,” Westmoreland said. “Our secondary does a very good job, but I really still think it comes down to that defensive line getting in the backfield and causing that quarterback to hopefully get out of the pocket, make some throws on the run and put him in a bind.”
St. Andre, who became Haughton’s all-time leading tackler in the win over Parkway, leads a defense that’s given up 7.8 points per game during a six-game win streak heading into the playoffs with shutout victories over Benton (7-0) and Arcadia (41-0). The Buccaneers’ only setback of the season was a 28-10 loss to Byrd.
“They’re going to get after you,” Westmoreland said of Haughton’s defense. “They give you a four-man (front) and everything like that. They’ll send some pressure. They’ve got two very good linebackers. The St. Andre kid is special, so we’ve got to identify where he’s at. They’re pretty strong in the secondary, so we’ve got to make good reads at the quarterback spot this week, and we’ve got to be able to identity and do a good job on the offensive line of putting a hat for a hat and being able move the line of scrimmage. Once again, I kind of think like it’s been for a while – if you win the line of scrimmage, you’re going to win the ball game. So for us, we’ve got to do a good job of winning both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
Another aspect of Friday’s game for the Eagles is making the just-over four-hour trip to Haughton, which Westmoreland said will be broken up with the team stopping in Alexandria to eat and practicing at Northwestern State University before the game.
“It just really breaks the monotony of that four-hour ride,” Westmoreland said of the Eagles’ travel plan. “It’s a good ride, but I think we’ve got some stuff built in that kind of keeps them fresh and never just static. Hopefully we’ll be OK on the ride.
“I like to try to have a trip a year or every other year in the regular season schedule just to give them that mock run,” Westmoreland continued. “No, you really don’t want to go on a ride, but you’re going to have to go on a ride if you plan on making a deep run. We’ve got one kind of built in for next year (at South Terrebonne). It’s not a four-hour ride, but it’s a little ride and it puts us out of our comfort zone of 15-20-minute rides. We were very blessed this year to go to Walker, Central, Zachary. What we saved on gas the first part (of the season), we’re spending on this one now. We’re making up for it.”
The latter stages of Tuesday’s practice were a bit laid back, but Westmoreland said that doesn’t mean his team wasn’t getting prepared for what lies ahead.
“It was a full-padded practice,” Westmoreland said. “It was a full practice (Tuesday), but the guys are loose. They understand what’s in front of them and what we can do going forward. That’s what I want. I want them to be loose. I want them to be ready. We put in a good bit of work … and we were getting after it. Any time the kids are loose and they’re relaxed, I feel like they play better, so for us, we’ve just got to make sure that transitions to (Wednesday), Thursday and then Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.