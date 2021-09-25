Live Oak got off to a quick start in picking up a 41-21 win over South Terrebonne at home Friday.
"We really challenged our kids, really towards the end of the week, to start fast and not let people hang around, and we felt like we've done that since we've been playing," Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. "We felt like we let St. Michael hang around. We felt like we let Pearl River hang around and we were in two dogfights in the fourth quarter. We challenged our kids (by saying) we've got to go out, we've got to start fast, and we've got to keep the pressure on them. We just need to keep working and make them press and do some things that are not what they want to do."
The Eagles, who rolled up 407 yards of total offense, jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as Tyler Graves connected with TJ Magee on a 60-yard touchdown pass, and Daylen Lee added a 5-yard touchdown run.
It was Magee’s only reception of the game, and he added nine carries for 74 yards rushing.
"TJ takes off on a little screen there, great downfield blocking," Westmoreland said. "He does the rest. To follow it up, you get a (Will) Andrepont one handed interception."
Live Oak kept the momentum into the second quarter as Aiden Saunders had an interception return for a touchdown, and Landon Ratcliff added the PAT for a 21-0 advantage.
"We put a lot of pressure on them really quick," Westmoreland said. "Hat's off to those guys (South Terrebonne). They've been through the ringer, and they continued to fight."
The Gators cut the lead to 21-7 before Lee, who had 63 yards on 11 carries, scored his second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard run for a 28-7 lead.
Chase Jones hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Graves to put the Eagles ahead 34-7 at halftime.
South Terrebonne added another touchdown in the third quarter to cut the lead to 34-14 before Magee had a 26-yard touchdown run, and Ratcliff’s PAT made the score 41-14 in the fourth quarter.
The Gators scored later in the fourth quarter.
"I felt like our defensive line did a good job getting some pressure back there and making the quarterback uncomfortable," Westmoreland said. "I thought our linebackers played well, so I was extremely happy, really, all the way around. I thought our kids played extrememely well. We executed. We did what we had to do, but there's areas for us to improve."
Graves went five for 13 for 103 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, with Jones hauling in two receptions for 41 yards.
Lane Hilbun led the Eagles with five carries for 93 yards, including a 33- yard run, while Cade Getwood had four carries for 39 yards.
"You had a number of guys touch the ball, which is what we want to do," Westmoreland said. "If we can even get another guy or two involved ... that's what we're really looking it. It's trying to get the ball in as many guys' hands as we can because all ot them are good athletes, so we're trying to find ways to put them in the game, whether it be on the field at the same time or just have a nice rotation. I felt like (Friday) the rotation of our guys, especially in our backfield, worked out really, really well, and they were able to get a great, quality run or two or block in and then we were able to relieve them for a few plays, get them back ready and send them back in."
