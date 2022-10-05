It’s a rivalry game, but the most important aspect for the coaches involved in the Live Oak-Denham Springs contest, it’s more about getting their teams back into the win column.
The Eagles (3-2) host the Yellow Jackets (4-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Live Oak to start the District 5-5A slate for both teams.
“It is the first district game,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “You’ve got goals just like anybody else. Our goal is to win the district championship, and this is the first piece of that. It is a rivalry game, and there’s no sense in shying away from it. We all know that, and they all know that, but it’s the biggest game of the year because it’s the next one. That’s our mantra this year. The way we’ve gone about our business is that every game, we’re going to make it the biggest because eventually those big games become easy.”
Live Oak lost to John F. Kennedy 37-27 in last week’s homecoming game.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, a long as you can try to get a win, that’s what it’s all about,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “Obviously, you want to win the first district game. You want to win against a parish foe and things like that, but you just need a win. You just want to win. That’s the biggest deal is getting a win. The kids don’t care who it’s against. They just want to win.”
The Eagles fell behind 17-0 last week before rallying to cut the lead to 17-14 on touchdown runs by Logan Williams and Blake Rosenthal.
JFK led 24-14 at halftime and 37-14 before Live Oak scored twice in the fourth quarter on a 6-yard pass from Sawyer Pruitt to Braden Jones and a 3-yard TD pass. The Eagles missed the 2-point conversion on the second score then recovered an onside kick but were unable to score.
“The resiliency of our guys was something I was something I was something I was very proud of,” Westmoreland said. “They continued to get after it. That defeatist attitude was never there. They continued to play well.”
Denham Springs is coming off a 42-21 loss to St. Thomas More, but Beard is looking at it as a learning experience for the Yellow Jackets.
“Hat’s off to St. Thomas More,” Beard said. “That’s a great football program and a huge test. The ending of it, I guess you could say we failed because we lost, but there’s some growth to be seen in there.”
Beard noted the Yellow Jackets answered the Cougars’ first score with a 15-play scoring drive before St. Thomas More went into halftime with a 28-7 lead.
“At that point, our guys have got to decide ‘how good do you want to be? How do you want this to go? Do you belong in a game like this? Are you ready for a game like this?,” Beard said.
DSHS got touchdowns on a 15-yard pass from Jerry Horne to Cam’Ron Eirick and a 6-yard run from Cam Kelly to cut the lead to 28-21 and turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter.
“I think if we score there, a totally different animal, but they got the critical stop,” Beard said.
DSHS running back Ray McKneely missed last week’s game with an injury, but Beard said he’ll be back this week.
Cam Kelly had 52 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead DSHS on the ground, while Jerry Horne was 20-for-37 for 253 yards and a touchdown at quarterback last week.
“We’re going to let those two (Horne and Reese Mooney) battle it out every week,” Beard said of the team’s quarterback situation. “The one that we think prepares the best per week and gives us the best chance to be successful is the guy we’re going to go with. By no means a quarterback controversy. It just comes down to iron sharpening iron. These two dudes have got to make each other better, and the one that has the best week of practice that we feel puts us in the best place to be successful, that’s the guy that’s going to get it. There’s no doubt to have the luxury of the two dudes that we have, you should be able to see both of them every week.”
Said Westmoreland: “They’ve got two good quarterbacks – both very good quarterbacks. I don’t know which one we’re going to get.”
Beard said he’d like to see the Jackets shore up some things on defense after last week’s outing.
“That might be the best offense you see all year,” he said. “They’re really good. We resorted back to doing some things we haven’t done in a few weeks. We got down, it got a little tough, and instead of sticking with the plan and doing what you’re taught to do, we started ad-libbing a little bit and causing more problems and not trusting our reads and not being where we’re supposed to be. That’s those things that you have to see. You have to be in games like that to grow, to learn from.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles are trying to iron out some kinks on the offensive line.
“We’re changing some things on the front – some calls communication-wise,” he said. “We’ve got to do a little bit better job there. Like I’ve said every week and I’ll continue to say it – football games are won and lost in the trenches, and we have to do a better job of seeing that and dictating the line of scrimmage.”
“You’re counting on some young guys in spots to step up and play a big role, and their front was extremely athletic and long and really got after you, but still I think it comes down to our lack of execution more than it was their quality of line play.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles have to eliminate big plays after John F. Kennedy scored on passes of 32, 60, 35 and 27 yards. Big plays also hurt the Eagles in their 21-3 loss to Dunham.
“It wasn’t that they (Live Oak defenders) did anything wrong, it was just their guy made the play on a 50-50 ball and we didn’t, and so it wound up putting what became 14 points on the board,” Westmoreland said. “Therein lies a major problem. You’re in a 10-point ball game, there’s 14 points right there that you just gave up on two big plays. Can’t happen.”
Heading into the Live Oak game, Beard said he’s been impressed with the Eagles’ Williams and the development of Pruitt at quarterback.
“That kid (Williams) runs hard,” Beard said. “The kid gives them a threat. The quarterback play, of course, I can see that kid getting better every week. I do like that they’re trying to spread you out and run the football. I think for (us) to be successful, Logan Williams is a guy we’ve got to key in on.”
When looking at Denham Springs, one thing stood out to Westmoreland.
“Thirty-four seniors,” he said. “They’re senior-laden. They’re very good on the fronts. They’re going to get after you. The tailback is extremely quick. He’ll put his foot on the ground and get north-south real fast. O-line does a very good job, d-line the same as well. Those guys will get after you. They’re good in the secondary. They’re going to give you press-man. Overall, a very quality football team.”
“They’re an extremely talented squad that’s going to give us problems in certain areas, and we’ve got to be able to match their physicality,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got to get our young guys to play like they’re 18 years old. That’s what we’ve got to do this week. We try to do that every week, and sometimes you see where there’s flashes of that, and there’s other times where there’s not. We’ve got to get our 15-year-olds playing like 18-year-olds this week. It’s got to happen, because if not, it can get out of hand.”
Westmoreland is expecting the Yellow Jackets to stay balanced on offense.
Beard praised the play of Live Oak’s Skyler Martin in the Eagles’ new defensive scheme.
“You went to an even front,” Beard said. “It just takes a little time for kids to get comfortable and buy into their reads and what’s being taught to them. You’ve got to have a little success with it, but once again, getting better every week. It should be a tough matchup. In the trenches, I think their d-line is aggressive. They run around pretty well. I’m excited to see how our o-line handles their d-line, and we’ve just got to make plays.”
Westmoreland knows what’s coming from the Yellow Jackets’ 3-4 defensive scheme.
“They’re going to bring pressure,” he said. “They’re going to cover well, and they’re just going to be sound – a very sound defense that’s going to do a good job and get after you. We just have to be ready for their front and be ready for their pressure.”
Beard said the key for the Yellow Jackets will be getting off to a fast start.
“We’ve got to play for 48 minutes, and ultimately if we can just start fast and set the tone, negate the mistakes, just get comfortable real quick in that road game in that atmosphere, which I think should be rocking, that’s going to be the biggest thing,” Beard said. “Of course, execution, tackling – all that stuff is critical, but we’ve just got to get off the bus, warm up and go play. We’ve got to start fast.”
And Beard hasn’t forgotten the rivalry aspect of the game.
“You can throw all the stuff out on records, who’s young, who’s old – you can throw all of that out,” Beard said. “These LP games are always a little tougher than most because you see a side of your kids that you don’t always see. They get up to play these games and play it at a different level. Because of that, there’s no doubt Live Oak’s a scary team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.