WATSON – Six days certainly made a difference for the Live Oak football team.
After missing out on a few scoring opportunities in last week’s season-opening loss to West Feliciana, the Eagles more than made up for it in a 31-6 romp over Class 2A No. 9 Kentwood on Thursday at Live Oak.
“The game plan was let the offensive line dictate it and move the ball, run the clock and let the backs do what they do, and they did an outstanding job tonight,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after the Eagles rushed for 330 yards with sustained drives that kept the ball out of Kentwood’s hands, limiting the Kangaroos to three first downs and 31 yards of total offense.
After falling behind 6-0 early in the first quarter, the Eagles (1-1) went to a formula that worked the entire night, running the ball nine straight times on a 53-yard drive that was capped by Daylen Lee’s 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-6 lead.
The Eagles gained chunks of yardage on the drive with the big play coming on an 18-yard gain by Cade Getwood to the Kentwood 4.
“It was really amazing,” Lee said of the team’s effort. “A lot people didn’t think we could do it. They thought we were the underdogs, and we just pulled through. Confidence is boosted all the way up. We’re ready.”
After forcing a Kentwood (1-1) punt, Live Oak went on a 16-play drive that culminated in Landon Ratcliff’s 29-yard field goal for a 10-6 lead.
Magee hit Thomas Walker for 13 yards, Chase Jones for 17 and three yards on fourth-and-3 at the Kentwood 31 to keep the drive going. Hunter Hasselbeck had a 16-yard run to the Kentwood 12 to set up the field goal.
After forcing another Kentwood punt, Live Oak went on a 14-play drive covering 67 yards. Lee had runs of 15 and 11 yards and Walker another 11-yard gain. Lane Hilbun’s 10-yard run got the Eagles to the Kentwood 5.
On third-and-goal, the Eagles were flagged for a false start, giving them seven seconds to run a play. Magee found Davis on a 10-yard TD for a 17-6 lead at halftime.
“It was great,” said Brock Magee, who went 6-for-10 for 43 yards passing. “It was a big momentum change for us. Going into half instead of being up four, you’re up 11. It’s a big, big jump. It puts you up two scores, and it’s a confidence thing for our guys. It takes a lot to get them going. We had kind of a slow start but putting the ball in the end zone before the half really helped us keep the momentum and build into the second half, and you saw what happened. We really took off from there.”
With senior tailback Jordan Watson out with an injury, the Eagles turned to an expanded committee to pick up the slack. Ten players carried the ball for Live Oak with freshman Lee leading the way with 23 carries for 116 yards and Hilbun adding 18 carries for 105 yards.
“Our offensive line did a good job of listening to the game plan and executing the game plan like we wanted them to,” Westmoreland said. “Our backfield, it’s by committee. It’s by design. That’s what we want. We’ve got a number of guys we have confidence in …”
Live Oak didn’t let up in the second half as TJ Magee intercepted Elzy on the second play of the third quarter, setting up another touchdown drive for the Eagles starting at their own 30.
“It all started with the offense,” TJ Magee said. “Daylen did a good job running the ball, which kept us off the field. Our d-line did a good job pressuring the quarterback, which caused me to get the interception because he just threw it under pressure.
“All week we worked on finishing,” TJ Magee continued. “So the big thing coming out of halftime this week was finishing. We had to make sure we finished the game. After halftime, we reset the score back to 0-0, and we didn’t want to let them score any points.”
Live Oak’s defense held Kentwood to minus-13 yards rushing as Elzy had one yard on six carries and 44 yards passing.
“We felt like the lines would be the winner of the game – offensive and defensive lines,” Westmoreland said. “We really felt like if we could get to the quarterback, he’s very mobile, shifty, can make you miss. We just wanted to kind of contain him, and the defensive line did an outstanding job getting pressure, making him uncomfortable, making some poor throws. The kid’s a heck of an athlete, but our guys did an outstanding job of keeping him contained and not letting him get outside.”
After the interception, Lee carried five straight times for 20 yards before Hilbun busted a 21-yard run, setting up his 17-yard TD burst three plays later for a 24-6 lead.
Live Oak forced another punt but lost a fumble on the ensuing drive. Another Kentwood punt set up an 11-play, 77-yard scoring drive for the Eagles. Garrett Davies picked up five yards on fourth-and-3 at the Kentwood 14, setting up Bentz Borne’s touchdown run on the next play for the final margin.
Kentwood got an early break when Live Oak punter Landon Ratcliff’s knee hit the turf as he fielded a snap, allowing the Roos to take over at the Eagles’ 29.
Elzy hit Jyrin Eugene on a 28-yard pass, setting up Eugene’s 1-yard TD run on the next play for a 6-0 lead.
“We went down early, but we’ve got a lot of fighters out here,” Brock Magee said. “They’re going to come back and hit you in the mouth. A lot of young guys, but that’s no excuse for us. We’re not going to say, ‘oh, they haven’t that experience yet’. It’s their time to step up, you get hit in the mouth, you’ve got to respond.”
LIVE OAK 31, KENTWOOD 6
Score By Quarters
Kentwood 6 0 0 0 -- 6
Live Oak 7 10 7 7 -- 31
Scoring Summary
KHS – Jyrin Eugene 1 run (kick failed)
LO – Daylen Lee 1 run (Landon Ratcliff kick)
LO – Ratcliff FG 29
LO – CJ Davis 10 pass from Brock Magee (Ratcliff kick)
LO – Lane Hilbun 17 run (Ratcliff kick)
LO – Bentz Borne 9 run (Ratcliff kick)
KHS LO
First Downs 3 21
Rushes-Yards 10-(-13) 63-330
Passing Yards 44 43
A-C-I 5-13-1 6-10-0
Punts-Avg. 4-29.5 0-0
Fumbles-Yards 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-50 6-45
