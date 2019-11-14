WATSON – Live Oak senior Kee Hawkins shook his head at the thought of what Friday’s result against Zachary represents.
More than a month ago, when the Eagles gave a spirited effort that fell five points shy of the Broncos, there was still five weeks remaining in the regular season.
Hawkins was quick to point out that another such outcome means the end of his career.
“It’s crazy that this game determines whether it’s my last high school game or if we can go and make a run,” said Hawkins, who is committed to Army. “We’ve played Zachary and we’re one of the teams that can give them one of the best games every year. We have to execute on both offense and defense and make sure we perform as a whole team.”
Despite a two-game losing streak to conclude the regular season No. 28 Live Oak (6-4) remains resolute that they’re equipped for the task that comes taking on the challenge of facing No. 5 Zachary (7-2), the reigning two-time Class 5A state champions.
Live Oak will get another such opportunity against Zachary when the two District 4-5A counterparts open the Class 5A state playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Bronco Stadium.
“We all know that Zachary’s the staple right now,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “To beat a program like that you don’t necessarily have to play perfect, but all three facets have to be pretty close to it.
“We feel like if we can put together a complete game this won’t be your normal 28-5 matchup,” Beard said. “The big thing is we’re 0-0. There are 32 teams in this playoff bracket. I could care less about seeding. What do we have to do to get to 16 (teams remaining)?”
In their last matchup, Beard turned to an alternate uniform – white helmet with gold jerseys, gold pants and socks – for a motivational lift.
This time around Beard reached back into the archives of his first season in 2015 when the Eagles tied the school record with seven wins and registered several milestones wins – the first win over both Denham Springs and Central, first winning record in district play, first playoff win and first home playoff game.
It was a collage of memories edited into a 12-minute highlight video set to music that Beard hoped would serve as a reminder about the program's previous accomplishments.
“There’s a clip in there that shows this year’s seniors when they were eighth graders,” Beard said. “They were being honored at halftime of the (home) playoff for going undefeated. I just wanted to remind them what can be done here.”
Senior defensive lineman Jalen Lee, an LSU commitment, realized the finality of Friday.
“It’s a motivational thing for the seniors,” he said. “This could be our last game. We have come together and play well as a team.”
For the first time in their recent series, Live Oak will face Zachary in the postseason where the Broncos have gone into overdrive under coach David Brewerton. They’ve won three of the past four state titles and are currently riding a 10-game postseason win streak and have won 21 of their last 23 games over the past five years.
“I came to this state wanting to climb the ranks in 5A to play against guys like this and coaches like this,” Beard said. “This is what makes high school football in this state so special. There’s no doubt that both teams are going to work, you know it’s going to be a good old fashioned 4-5A game that has a lot more meaning than ever before.”
Since a rare 0-2 start, Zachary’s reeled off seven straight wins – a stretch that included a road win over Live Oak, which led 6-0 in the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Keilon Brown, a Memphis commitment, passed for three touchdowns in the second half for a 21-6 lead before Live Oak limited him to 4-of-13 passing for 30 yards with an interception in the second half.
The Eagles, who forced four turnovers, added a touchdown from Hawkins in the third quarter and a 30-yard field goal from Cole Crenshaw in the fourth to account for the final score.
Hawkins leads Live Oak’s offense with 202 carries for 1,029 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Rhett Rosevear has completed 66 of 121 passes for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Brown triggers Zachary’s offense, having passed for 1,414 yards and 16 TDs. He’s added 803 rushing and 11 TDs.
“We feel like we’re the only team in the state that can beat them,” Lee said. “We know it’s going to be a dogfight on Friday. We’re coming prepared physically and mentally and if we do our job, we’ll come out with the victory.”
