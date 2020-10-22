WATSON – In talking about Friday’s District 4-5A opener, it didn’t take long for Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland to offer some high praise to the Eagles’ opponent.
“This is the best Zachary team, in my opinion, that they’ve had top to bottom, offense, defense, special teams,” Westmoreland said. “Every kid looks like on film that they can fly. They’re sure tacklers on the defensive side of the ball, very few miscues with the (Eli) Holstein kid at quarterback – great arm, good pocket awareness. And then of course, you throw out one of the best receivers in the country (LSU commitment Chris Hilton), coupled with other very capable receivers, it makes that offense very, very potent, so it’s something that we have our work cut out this week.”
Class 5A No. 3 Zachary (2-0) is coming off a 49-0 win over Istrouma in which Hilton had four catches for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Holstein went 10-for-15 for 200 yards. Connor Wisham also scored three rushing touchdowns.
“They’re able to score at any point from anywhere on the field,” Westmoreland said. “Not to discredit what they do running game-wise, but their passing game is on point, so we just have to limit the big play, and we have to sustain drives, grind the game out, take as much time off the clock as we possibly can and really try to turn it into an ugly type game.”
To do that, Westmoreland said the Eagles (2-1) will have to rely their run game, which rolled up 149 yards in last week’s 16-0 win over Opelousas. Daylen Lee led Live Oak with 99 yards on 16 carries, while Lane Hilbun added 34 yards on seven rushes.
Quarterback Brock Magee also went 4-for-15 for 92 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Chase Jones and C.J. Davis.
“We’re going to have the be able to run the ball and run it effectively to keep the clock rolling, and we’re going to have to complete some short intermediate passes as well,” Westmoreland said. “That’s something we’ve got to do a better job of. At times, we’re money with the passing game. Other times it’s just we’ve got to do a better job of catching these balls. The thing for us this week is going to be keeping the clock moving and keeping our offense on the field.
“They’ve got some big boys up front on the line,” Westmoreland continued. “They’ve got a pretty large linebacking corps – can move. The safeties come downhill and fill alleys. We have to be able to stay on our blocks, get to the second level, and the backs are going to have to read and see those guys and be able to make a cut and make a person miss or two.”
Westmoreland said he was pleased with the Eagles’ defensive effort last week. The team hasn’t surrendered a touchdown since Kentwood’s opening drive in the second week of the season.
“Defensively, we did a very good job, I felt … made a few adjustments there, limited those guys in what they were able to do,” Westmoreland said.
On offense, Westmoreland said the Eagles have some things to clean up but noted the team didn’t have a turnover last week, something he’s hoping to carry over to Friday’s game.
“Offensively, we’ve got to do a few things,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got to clean up some of our blocking. Fortunately for us, it looked like we cleaned up some of our fumble issues, so we’re going to continue to harp on that and work those and try to eliminate turnovers, because at this point in the season we can’t have turnovers. We’ve got to end every drive in some form of kick – PAT, field goal or punt. We can’t leave the ball on the ground at all.”
