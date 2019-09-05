WATSON – It’s not often, if ever, Live Oak’s defensive lineman Jalen Lee ever has to look up at an opposing offensive player.
Especially not the other team’s quarterback, but that represents part of the challenge awaiting Lee and his Live Oak teammates when they open the season at home at 7 p.m. Friday.
When Ponchatoula arrives in town, the Green Wave will do so with one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 6-foot-6 senior T.J. Finley, who like Lee, is an LSU commitment.
“I feel like we’ll have a good scheme for it,” Lee said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I feel like we’ll be ready for it.”
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Lee and Finley have developed a close friendship. Most recently, while the two were on the sideline before LSU’s game last Saturday against Georgia Southern, they posed for pictures and shared a couple of laughs.
There’s a mutual admiration that exists and both players carry a healthy respect for the other’s talents, but make no mistake, the pleasantries will take a back seat to what’s expected to be a competitive game with Lee trying to help the Eagles take down Finley and the Green Wave.
“It would be a big accomplishment for our team,” Lee said. “We’re going against an SEC quarterback who can throw the ball well and can move pretty well. When we’re on the field, we’re going to compete and get after each other. Off the field, it’s all love and back to being friends.”
Live Oak’s gotten a glimpse of the vast shadow Finley can cast, having faced him over the past two summers in the Baton Rouge 7-on-7 passing league.
Now, Finley will be in full gear and an even greater threat to Live Oak’s defense because of his powerful, accurate right arm and ability to scramble if needed.
“A kid like that is special and it starts with his presence,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “With a kid of that caliber, you’ve got to figure out a way to rattle him. You’ve got to figure a way to get in his head; getting up field and getting pressure on him. It’s anything you can do to get him off of his spot, where he’s got to throw on the run instead of being able to set his feet and sling it out there.”
Pressure from Live Oak’s interior line, where Lee can create plenty of havoc, is of paramount importance, but the Eagles' secondary – led by senior cornerback - Aiden Saunders also realizes they must be able to cover the Green Wave’s talented wide receivers.
“We can’t let up on their receivers at all, we have to play to the whistle every play,” Saunders said. “If we give them a yard, he’s going to sling it down field. He can throw the thing 70 yards and his receivers are going to go get it if we let up. We’re hoping that the Jalen and the D-line can get there and disrupt the passes. And we have to also stop the run.”
Ponchatoula, led by the state’s 10th career winningest coach Hank Tierney (273 wins), lost its final seven games of 2018 to finish 2-8 and out of postseason play.
Finley is one of four starters back from an offense which produced 26 points a game. He completed 158 of 333 passes for 2,736 yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions but lost his top four receivers to graduation.
The Green Wave also have six starters back from a defense that allowed 43.6 points per game and will have to contend with a Live Oak offense featuring a veteran offensive line leading the way for senior running backs Kee Hawkins and Hagen Long.
“The formula to winning at Live Oak is to play unbelievably sound, aggressive defense,” said Beard, whose offensive coordinator, Eric France, played for Tierney at Archbishop Shaw. “You have to win the trench battle up front offensively, move the chains, win the clock battle and don’t turn over the ball.”
The Eagles are hopeful of a seamless transition from what Beard said was a successful offseason and summer, contributing to a preseason camp where the team emerged healthy where they enjoyed favorable results against St. Amant (scrimmage) and West Jefferson (jamboree).
“What’s more fun than being on the field and competing with guys like that?,” Beard said of Ponchatoula. “You sack a Finley or beat a team led by Finley, who’s going to go on and have a big-time career, our kids are going to talk about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.