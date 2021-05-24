The Live Oak football team got a little something extra in its spring game with Bay, Miss., and the Eagles didn’t seem to mind.
Martin Luther King Charter was a late addition to the scrimmage, and Live Oak picked up a pair of 14-0 wins in the varsity portion of the event, which featured two live quarters against each team.
“I loved the format,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “The kids loved it. They responded well. It was timed downs. The game clock was rolling. Coaches were off the field. We got some really good work in with the format schedule the way that it was.”
Daylen Lee had couple of long runs against Martin Luther King Charter to set up a touchdown run over the right side by T.J. Magee and a PAT by Landon Ratcliff.
The Eagles came up with a stop on defense, and on the next play from scrimmage, Tyler Graves connected with C.J. Davis on a 50-yard TD pass.
“It was a beautiful pass, beautiful run and catch,” Westmoreland said. “It was really good. The defense played well, never really gave up a big play, kind of kept everything in front of them, rallied really well to the ball. The defense played extremely well.”
Against Bay High, neither team scored on its first possession, but Bay lost a fumble on its second drive.
Lee broke a long run to set up his own touchdown run on the drive.
Westmoreland also said Bentz Borne, Aiden Saunders, Lane Hilbun and Magee ran well in the scrimmage.
Lee capped the scoring with another run.
“Overall, I was really impressed with our kids,” Westmoreland said. “They responded well, got after it for four quarters in both the games and did a really good job. I thought the offensive line went to where they were supposed to go to, and they did a very good job handling some of the blitzes and stunts that both teams put out there to them. I thought Tyler Graves did a good job at the quarterback spot and made the right reads on his throws.”
“Offensively, we’re extremely happy with where we’re at,” Westmoreland continued. “Defensively, any time you can hold two teams to no points, that’s huge. The defensive line was able to penetrate and get there.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles will work on communication following the spring game.
“We’ve got some new guys up on the fronts, so we’ve just got to communicate a little bit better with our fronts on some protections offensively,” Westmoreland said. “Defensively, our linebackers have just got to talk a little bit more, call out some things, but overall, I was very pleased with all of our kids and our coaches. They did a very good job.
“We made some plays,” Westmoreland said. “We found some areas that we’ve got to work on and we came away healthy.”
