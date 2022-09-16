Live Oak vs Bonnabel football 09-15-22

The Live Oak High football team takes on Bonnabel on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

WATSON – The Live Oak football team got just what it needed to get back into the win column.

Blake Rosenthal scored three times and Sawyer Pruitt threw for 230 yards, helping key a 41-7 win over Bonnabel at Live Oak on Thursday.

Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt and defensive back Skyler Martin discuss the Eagles' win over Bonnabel.
Live Oak vs Bonnabel football 09-15-22

The Live Oak High football team takes on Bonnabel on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Live Oak vs Bonnabel football 09-15-22

The Live Oak High football team takes on Bonnabel on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.