WATSON – The Live Oak football team got just what it needed to get back into the win column.
Blake Rosenthal scored three times and Sawyer Pruitt threw for 230 yards, helping key a 41-7 win over Bonnabel at Live Oak on Thursday.
“They responded well to the challenges in front of them,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after the Eagles moved to 2-1 following a loss to Dunham last week. “Just really proud of our guys. They did a very good job today.”
After the teams traded punts to open the game, the Eagles got rolling as Rosenthal capped a seven-play, 43-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run set up by a 32-yard pass from Pruitt to Cam Christ, putting Live Oak ahead 6-0 with 6:17 to play in the first quarter.
Skyler Martin ended the ensuing Bonnabel drive with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Rosenthal’s run on the two-point conversion put the Eagles ahead 14-0 with 5:02 to play in the first quarter.
“That’s really what we’ve been needing is those big momentum plays,” Martin said. “After a loss last week, we really needed to come out with some intensity, set the tone, and I feel like we really did that this week. I feel like that loss might have helped us a little bit to keep that chip on our shoulder, and we’re going to keep coming every week with the same intensity as we did this week.”
The Eagles recovered an onside kick and took over at the Bonnabel 47. Pruitt connected with Braden Jones on two passes for 34 yards on the drive, leading to a 29-yard field goal by Brek Schultz for a 17-0 lead with 3:19 to play in the first quarter.
“The momentum was definitely swinging in our favor, and we felt like if we could get it there and score again, it was just going to really just keep it in our favor the rest of the night,” Westmoreland said of the onside kick. “We gambled there just seeing what they had done on defense the first two possessions. It was an easy call for us to go for it.”
Ethan Lemoine’s interception ended the next Bonnabel drive, setting up another Live Oak touchdown.
“It was important to get that first score, kind of spark the guys a little bit,” Westmoreland. “We get a stop, get another score. Get the onside kick, things started kind of snowballing our way this week. Sometimes that spark will come from offense, defense, special teams, and fortunately for us, all three facets had a very good night tonight.”
Pruitt hit Jones on a 35-yard pass to the Bonnabel 20 on the fifth play of the drive. Rosenthal carried for three yards on fourth-and-1 from the Bruin 11, setting up his touchdown run on the next play to help put Live Oak ahead 24-0 with 9:09 to play in the first half.
“I thought our offensive line played extremely well,” Westmoreland said. “This is, I think, the best we’ve played so far this year, including scrimmages and jamborees. A couple of times (we) let the quarterback get out of the pocket, but overall, those guys played really, really well in my opinion.”
The Eagles forced a punt then went on an 18-play, 91-yard drive, capped by Schultz’s 35-yard field goal as time expired, putting Live Oak ahead 27-0 at halftime.
“We just put in a lot of work on the week with just tempo, tempo, tempo and receivers getting the right routes, everyone being on the same page,” said Pruitt, who went 23-for-36 for 230 yards while connecting with seven receivers. “It all clicked this week …”
“I think it’s a huge step from last week, and I think we can build on it and just keep getting better,” Pruitt said. “There’s a few things we need to clean up, and once we get that done, we’ll be fine.”
The score remained the same until Live Oak took over at its own 45 following a 16-yard punt by Bonnabel to end its second drive of the second half.
Jones, who led Live Oak on the ground with 72 yards on 13 carries and had six catches for 79 yards, busted a 25-yard run on the first play of the drive, and Pruitt later hit Hayden Everett on a 28-yard pass, setting up Rosenthal’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 lead with 2:04 to play in the third quarter.
“He’s a guy that just waits on his number to be called and does everything the right way,” Westmoreland said of Rosenthal, who finished with 22 yards on five carries. “He’s here and works hard every day. He’s a heck of a young man. When you call his number, whether it be offense or defense, he’s ready to go. He showed that tonight playing both sides of the ball and putting up three touchdowns. Really good job by that young man.”
Rosenthal dropped Bonnabel’s Nestor Perez for a loss of four on fourth-and-1 from the Live Oak 29 on the last play of the third quarter, and Live Oak drove to the Bonnabel 16 before losing a fumble.
The Bruins got their lone touchdown on the ensuing drive as Joseph Nyein hit Perez on a 13-yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 34-7 with 5:02 to play.
Live Oak worked its younger players on the next possession, with Cayden Jones connecting with Hayden Ray on passes of 14 and 28 yards, setting up a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zach Morgan for the final margin.
“This year, we’ve got a number of freshmen that are dressing on Fridays that are having to play,” Westmoreland said. “The more you can get them in and let them have that action, it’s better. You’re worried about today, but tomorrow’s coming quickly. Before you know it, those freshmen are going to be sophomores, juniors and seniors. For them to get quality reps on a Friday night, that’s huge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.