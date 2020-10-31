WALKER – Heading into Friday’s District 4-5A showdown, Live Oak and Walker both needed a win to get back on track after lopsided losses.
Chalk this one up to the Eagles, who used a 14-point second quarter to grab a lead they never relinquished in a 26-10 victory over the Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium.
“That’s an extremely good Walker team,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after his team held Walker’s Brian Thomas without a catch in the game. “Coach (Chad) Mahaffey does an outstanding job. They’ve got athletes. They do an outstanding job, but our kids fought and fought and played their hearts out and just did an outstanding job. They executed the plays that we put in front of them. I’m extremely proud of them. I’m proud of our coaching staff. They did exactly what we needed to do this week. We had a great week of practice and came out here and showed it on Friday.”
“Good for them,” Mahaffey said after his team fell to 2-3 and 0-2. “They played better than us. “I just think we’ve got to get into the film and get back to work this week. I thought after last week we told our guys it’s pretty simple at this point in effort -- you can quit, or you can work to get better, and I feel like everybody worked this week. I thought the effort and all that was good. I didn’t feel like there were guys just not giving the effort … It’s just the result’s not where we want it to be, so we’ve got to work on it.”
After Walker took a 3-0 lead on its first drive of the game, the teams traded punts.
Live Oak had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown called back on a block in the back, setting up the Eagles at their own 35. Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee connected with Cade Getwood for 16 yards on third-and-8, and the pair connected again for 12 yards on fourth-and-5 from the Walker 42.
On third down, Magee hit CJ Davis on a 34-yard TD pass for a 7-3 lead with 10:40 to play in the first half.
“The DBs were giving us a real cushion, and we took advantage of it,” said Davis, who finished with six catches for 96 yards. “Live Oak has always been known for just running the ball. Today we showed them that we can throw the ball. It really caught them off guard, and that’s why it worked in the first half.”
On the ensuing Walker drive, Hunter Bethel hit Jasper Turner for 34 yards to the Live Oak 13, but the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs after two straight incompletions to the end zone.
“We stressed that this week in practice, getting off the field on fourth down and then converting on third and fourth down and staying on the field with the offense,” Westmoreland said. “We stressed that all week, and the kids really bought into what we were telling them, and it showed tonight.”
Live Oak (3-2, 1-1) took over at its own 10 and went on an 18-play scoring drive that was aided by a pass interference call on the Wildcats and a 33-yard pass from Magee to Davis to the Walker 12.
On fourth-and-1 and the Walker 3, the Wildcats appeared to recover a fumble, but after a measurement, the Eagles got the ball at the Wildcat 2, setting up Daylen Lee’s touchdown run on the next play, putting the Eagles ahead 14-3 with 1:14 to play in the first half.
Walker’s lone score in the first half came on a 38-yard field goal by Tyler Foster, capping a 42-yard drive.
The momentum appeared to swing in the Wildcats’ favor when Thomas recovered a live ball that was touched by a Live Oak player on the second half kickoff.
Walker took over at the Live Oak 27 but turned the ball over on downs when Rayshawn Simmons was dropped for a five-yard loss on fourth-and-3 at the Live Oak 20.
“We had the little glimmers there, and the openings, but we just didn’t do a good enough job taking them,” Mahaffey said.
The next Live Oak drive drive ended in a punt, allowing the Wildcats to take over a their own 45. Four plays later, Thor Debetaz hooked up with Turner on a 33-yard TD pass, and Tyler Foster’s PAT cut the lead to 14-10.
“After going against a receiver like (Zachary’s) Chris Hilton, it actually helped us,” Live Oak’s Branson McCoy said. “Then you go against a receiver like Brian Thomas, you have back-to-back the best two receivers in the state. You know you’ve got to stay locked in. The whole week of practice we were locked in. We gave up a touchdown. We were like, ‘oh well. That’s in the past. On to the next one.”
Turner finished with three catches for 88 yards to lead the Walker receiving corps after Live Oak clamped down on Thomas. Walker quarterbacks Bethel and Debetaz combined to go 5-for-24 for 113 yards.
“They did a good job of kind of trying to kind of have two guys spying him for the most part,” Mahaffey said of Live Oak’s approach to defending Thomas. “That’s what a lot of people are going to do, and it’s a balance. I think we’ve got be able to try and get the ball in his hands, and we tried a few times to get it in there and just weren’t that successful, but the other part of that is if they’re doing that, either the box is light or they’re giving you other guys opportunities. We hit Jasper on the big touchdown, which was one, and had few things going in the running game, but just not enough. The balance for us is we’ve got to get it to him because he’s the most dangerous playmaker we’ve got, but we’ve also got to take advantage of what openings they’re giving us if they’re going to overly take away one guy.”
Aiden Saunders returned the ensuing kickoff to the Live Oak 49, but Chandler Henry picked off Brock Magee on the next play. It was the only pass attempt of the second half for the Eagles as Magee went 9-for-14 for 134 yards in the game.
Live Oak was flagged for pass interference on fourth down, moving the ball to the Eagle 15, but the Wildcats lost a fumble two plays later.
Live Oak took over on its own 4 and Lee picked up four yards on fourth-and-3 from the Eagle 11 to keep the drive going.
“A lot of people are probably going to sit there and question it,” said of the play. “I have faith in our guys, and I know we’re at the 12-yard line, and we go for it. If we don’t get it, there’s a lot of people going to raise some eyebrows, but I have 100 percent confidence in our guys to get that first down.”
On the final play of the third quarter, Tiras Magee busted a 72-yard run to the Walker 18, setting up a 30-yard field goal from Ratcliff for a 17-10 lead.
Tiras Magee finished with 10 carries for 121 yards as Live Oak rushed for 237 yards as team. Simmons led Walker with 75 yards on 15 carries.
Live Oak padded the lead when the snap on a punt attempt on the ensuing drive went out the back of the end zone for a safety and a 19-10 advantage.
That enabled the Eagles to go on a nine-play, 60-yard scoring drive which was capped by Lee’s 2-yard TD run for the final margin with 4:16 to play. Bentz Borne had a 24-yard run on third-and-6 to keep the drive going.
“I think our defense in the first half played well enough,” Mahaffey said. “I think some third and longs, we let them off the hook on. Credit to them for converting. Offensively, just not consistent enough to get the point when we had opportunities.”
Branson McCoy and Saunders had interceptions of Debetaz to end the next two Walker drives.
“I knew right away,” McCoy said of his interception. “Brian (Thomas) did a hitch. His (Debetaz’s) eyes locked in, and I just jumped the route, saw it right away.”
LIVE OAK 26, WALKER 10
Score By Quarters
Live Oak 0 14 0 12 -- 26
Walker 3 0 7 0 -- 10
Scoring Summary
WHS – Tyler Foster FG 38
LOHS – CJ Davis 34 pass from Brock Magee (Landon Ratcliff kick)
LOHS – Daylen Lee 2 run (Ratcliff kick)
WHS – Jasper Turner 33 pass from Thor Debetaz (Foster kick)
LOHS – Ratcliff FG 30
LOHS – Safety, snap on punt out of end zone
LOHS – Lee 2 run (Ratcliff kick)
LOHS WHS
First Downs 17 11
Rushes-Yards 49-237 24-92
Passing Yards 134 113
A-C-I 9-14-1 5-24-2
Punts-Avg. 2-32 2-32.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-75 4-45
