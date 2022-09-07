The Live Oak football team has a win under its belt, but Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland knows adding to that total won’t be an easy task as the Eagles host Dunham.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Live Oak.
“For us, this is a big week,” Westmoreland said. “(Dunham) Coach (Neil) Weiner has always, no matter where he’s been at, has done a very good job of getting his kids ready to go, playing assignment football, being where they’re supposed to be, not having a lot of breakdowns, so we’re going to have to really rely on those fundamentals and have a really, really good game in order to beat these guys.”
The Eagles put in a morning practice on Labor Day, which Westmoreland said isn’t anything new for his team.
“We do it normally once a week at least where we’re practicing at six-something in the morning,” Westmoreland said. “This is normal for our guys to experience a morning practice … Practice went well (Monday). The kids got after it. We beat what was supposed to be some rain and lightning, so that’s always a positive. I think last week Wednesday was our only uninterrupted day as Monday and Tuesday of last week, we didn’t even get to finish practice. Obviously going in the morning has some advantages, and that’s one of them …”
Westmoreland was pleased with the Eagles’ effort on defense against Belaire, singling out the play of linebackers Wyatt Tynes and Cooper Smith. Tynes led the defense with nine tackles with one for loss, while Smith added five tackles and one assist.
The Eagles, however, head into Friday’s game looking to clean up turnovers after a 34-0 win over Belaire in which Blake Rosenthal, Jamal Murphy, Logan Williams and Cayden Jones rushed for touchdowns.
Sawyer Pruitt was 11-for-16 for 129 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, while Kaden Fritter lost a fumble. Hayden Everett had the touchdown catch.
Westmoreland said the team worked on ball security dris Monday, starting a trend for the week.
“We’ll continue to work that throughout the week and stress that,” Westmoreland said. “It’s just kind of some uncharacteristic things that we saw from Friday that we know we’re not going to be able to do against Dunham.”
Dunham is coming off a 13-10 loss to Parkview Baptist with Parkview scoring a late touchdown on fourth down to seal the win.
The Dunham offense is led by quarterback Jackson House.
“They’re utilizing what they have,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve got a mobile quarterback who can spin it, and so they’re going to try to get him on the edge and give him a little bit of run-pass option out there. They’ve got a really nice-sized tight end No. 88 (Collin Franta). They let him block and release to the flats, some pro-style looks there with him. Offensively, they get after it. They can get after you.”
Westmoreland said the Tigers have shown three-man and four-man fronts on defense with defensive end/tackle Malachi Jackson leading the way.
“Spring, fall scrimmage and week one, this will be by far the best defensive front we have seen collectively as a unit,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going to get after you. They’re going to bring pressure. The thing about them is when they’re in that three-man front, you have no clue where it’s coming from, so it’s going to have to take a lot of communication and a very good week from our offensive line to get this one.”
“The offensive line is going to be where you win ball games,” Westmoreland continued. “If your o-line can hold up and give you some time to throw the ball, especially down the field, normally the score’s going to be in your favor at the end of it. The o-line is going to have to have a big week.”
