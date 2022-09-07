LO-Belaire-Hayden Everett

Live Oak's Hayden Everett (12) looks for some extra yardage against Belaire.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

The Live Oak football team has a win under its belt, but Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland knows adding to that total won’t be an easy task as the Eagles host Dunham.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Live Oak.

