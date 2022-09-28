Live Oak vs Bonnabel football 09-15-22

The Live Oak High football team takes on Bonnabel on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland knew the Eagles would have to rely on a host of young players this season, and so far, they’ve handled things fairly well.

The Eagles are 3-1 heading into Thursday’s homecoming game against John F. Kennedy at 7 p.m. with nine sophomores among the team’s starters.

