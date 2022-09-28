Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland knew the Eagles would have to rely on a host of young players this season, and so far, they’ve handled things fairly well.
The Eagles are 3-1 heading into Thursday’s homecoming game against John F. Kennedy at 7 p.m. with nine sophomores among the team’s starters.
“To see these guys understanding what we’re doing, growing, that’s exactly what we want," Westmoreland said. "You look at the production of the guys here, every one that’s touching the ball in the backfield is coming back. You look at the guys at receiver, they’re coming back.”
“There’s a lot of things here where we can look and say, ‘Wow! These guys are really working. They’re coming back. All right, life is going well.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles have picked things up after a 21-3 loss to Dunham earlier this season.
“They understand what’s ahead of them,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve talked about it. We’re very honest with our kids and let them know where they are and where they stand and what’s happening. We’re just very up front with them and letting them know, and the kids understood. They saw a … team in Dunham and what they were able to do, and it’s like ‘Guys, we’re right there with them. We’re two 50-50 balls away from being a one-score game, a 7-3 ball game.’”
In last week’s 43-8 win over St. Helena, the Eagles continued an offensive trend of sharing the wealth with quarterback Sawyer Pruitt going 9-for-18 for 114 yards and an interception with eight players catching passes. Braden Jones had three receptions for 30 yards, while Cam Christ had a 37-yard reception.
Four players ran the ball with sophomore Landon Williams carrying 11 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns with Braden Jones (10-26, TD) and Blake Rosenthal (6-14, 2 TDs) also scoring.
“Everyone always talks about everything’s balanced,” Westmoreland said. “We want to be 50-50. For me, with the adaptation of what we’re doing (in the team’s spread offense), I want to be balanced with who gets the football. I want to be able to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands, and each kid kind of can do something different. They’re not all the same, so it’s about being able to put the ball in different kids’ hands whether it be in the backfield, or you spread them out at wide receiver and throw it to them.”
Youngsters have also gotten it done on defense as six of the team’s top 10 tacklers are underclassmen. Westmoreland pointed out linebacker Wyatt Tynes was on the freshman team last season, while fellow linebacker Cooper Smith, also a sophomore, didn’t play football last season.
“Those guys have gotten after it,” Westmoreland said. “Throwing a shutout Week 1, allowing a touchdown Week 3 and 4. Even in the Dunham game, we gave up three scores, and if you really look at it, you gave up two kind of like ‘What just happened?’ plays – two 50-50 balls, and that cuts probably … 100 yards off their offensive total. That’s the thing, when you look at it, you really are happy with your defensive effort with your defensive guys and what they’ve been able to do and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
The Eagles will face John F. Kennedy (3-1), which is No. 5 in the Division II power rankings by geauxpreps.com. Kennedy lost to Helen Cox, 25-24 last week after the potential game-winning field goal was blocked. The Cougars have wins over Higgins (63-0), Terrebonne (16-13) and St. Amant (14-0).
“They have not shied away from competition,” Westmoreland said of John F. Kennedy. “They’re going to be tested. The elements, the crowd, does not bother those guys. They’re going to get ready. They’re going to get after us. We have to be ready for that because they’re very good.”
“They’re very athletic in all aspects,” Westmoreland continued. “They can run the ball very effectively. They will screen you to death and try to get you peaking in the backfield and everything. Then they’ll run one right by you, and there he goes.”
The Cougars are led by defensive lineman/linebacker Deshaun Batiste.
“He’s every bit of an all-state defensive lineman,” Westmoreland said. “He’ll line up at tackle. He’ll line up at end, and he’s gets after you. He causes some problems on the front.”
Westmoreland said the Eagles will have to handle the Cougars’ defensive front and eliminate turnovers down the stretch, starting with Thursday’s game.
“Really the next six weeks, we’re going to have to play as close to mistake-free football, penalty-free football, turnover-free football as we possibly can to get through and win some ball games …,” Westmoreland said.
