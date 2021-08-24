WATSON -- After last week’s jamboree win over St. Louis Catholic, Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland is looking at Friday’s jamboree with Helen Cox as another ‘teaching tool’ as the Eagles get one step closer to the season opener next week.
“(It’s putting) guys in certain places (and) see what we can and cannot do,” Westmoreland said. “It doesn’t count against you. No one looks back and says, ‘Man, they won that jamboree, or they won that scrimmage.’ No one looks back and cares about that, so for us, it’s really just trying to put our kids in different spots, seeing how they respond, and really just challenging our kids this upcoming Friday.”
Friday’s jamboree begins at 6 p.m. at Live Oak and will feature two 12-minute halves.
If there was one glaring issue for Westmoreland and his staff coming out of last week’s scrimmage it was some missed opportunities as the Eagles had two touchdowns called back on penalties, including the opening kickoff, and had two interceptions.
“I thought a lot of times, the kids were where they needed to be,” Westmoreland said. “We didn’t execute at times, and that put us in a bind. We’ve got to find a way to start faster and not put ourselves behind the 8-ball.”
“There’s nothing that we saw on film that’s not correctable,” Westmoreland continued.
There were some positives for the Eagles as well.
“The defense played really well,” Westmoreland said. “I thought our coverage was well. I thought we got pressure. Offensively, I thought our line did a very good job of getting to where they need to be and making certain calls.”
“Overall, I was happy with it,” Westmoreland continued. “We’ve still got a ways to do. Being happy is not what we want to do and where we want to be. We don’t want to be complacent, so we’ve got to work to get better and correct mistakes because we’ve all made mistakes Friday. We’ve got to identify those and fix them.”
The next challenge for Live Oak comes from Helen Cox.
“It’s a pretty big group of guys that they’re going to bring in here Friday,” Westmoreland said. “Pretty athletic. The quarterback is very mobile. The offensive line is pretty large guys that can move.”
Westmoreland said the Cougars work out of a spread offense and a 4-2-5 scheme on defense.
“Definitely offense is the strength of their team,” Westmoreland said. “Not saying the defense is not good, but they are very, very good on offense. We’re going to have our hands full containing their quarterback. They’ve got some tall, rangy receivers that we’re going to have to do a good job on.
“It kind of gives us a little shot of what we’re going to see, I think, later on in the season,” Westmoreland continued. “They’re not going to march out 85 kids, but they’re going to march out some quality kids out here.”
Westmoreland is expecting the Helen Cox defense to provide the Eagles with a challenge as well.
“They’re coming,” he said. “They’re going to man you up, and they’re going to get after you, so we’re going go have to work really hard in pass protection this week and really hard in talking in relation to making calls on the fronts on when to switch off of guys and things. The defense is going to get after you a lot.”
