It’s safe to say the Live Oak and Hammond football teams had their share of adversity at the Live Oak Jamboree on Friday.
And it didn’t have anything to do with the game itself, in which the Eagles scored a 14-0 victory.
The teams sat through a lightning delay of more than two hours, which resulted in shortening the freshman and junior varsity portions of the scrimmage. After that, Eagles coach Westmoreland said the power to the stadium lights went out, creating another delay while the lights cooled before they could be turned on again.
“You talk about always kind of dealing with adversity or just dealing with things that are out of your control,” Westmoreland said. “I don’t know what more you could ask for in a jamboree than about a two-and-a-half lightning delay, followed by about a 30-minute power issue. We got everything we wanted and then some out of all of the outside things.”
Westmoreland said the first lightning delay occurred about five minutes before the freshman game got under way.
“When you looked at the radar, you saw that it was going to be a little bit of a delay,” Westmoreland said. “It wasn’t going to be a one lightning strike, 30-40-minute break. It was going to be we’re going to be in this for quite a while. You had to kind of get the nerves back down, get the excitement down. Once we did that, the kids kind of just calmed down. Some of the varsity guys, they were still bedded down, so they just got to nap a little bit longer.”
Westmoreland said the varsity team responded well after kicking off after 9:30 p.m.
“Just sitting around and waiting, you always are worried about (if) the intensity is gone and everything,” Westmoreland said. “But the guys were ready to go – started much faster than they did last week and were able to get after it and beat a very good team in Hammond High, which was very athletic and posed some issues for us. I was proud of our guys.”
The Eagles got their first score on a 9-yard pass from Sawyer Pruitt to Cam Christ, with Brek Shultz adding the PAT.
Westmoreland praised the running efforts of Logan Williams Jamal Murphy in the scrimmage and to help set up the first touchdown.
Pruitt hit Hayden Everett behind the defense on a long pass to set up Williams’ 6-yard TD run with 21 seconds to play in the first half, and Schultz added the PAT to cap the scoring.
The Eagles also moved some players around on the offensive line, secondary and the defensive front, with Westmoreland singling out the play of Brody Welch in the secondary and Blake Rosenthal on the defensive line.
“For us, it’s awesome to get a win in two preseason games, but it was more important for us to get film on a number of kids in different spots to see how they’re going to react, to see what they do, and we were pleased with those guys,” Westmoreland said.
“We talked about getting off the field on third and fourth down,” Westmoreland continued. “The defense did an outstanding job. They flew around. They were swarming to the ball, and all hands on deck really. The things that I wanted to see get corrected – getting off the field, communicating – I felt like we really did that in this jamboree, which is what we wanted to accomplish.”
