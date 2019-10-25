DENHAM SPRINGS – The divide became greater between the football programs at Live Oak High and Denham Springs.
The two rivals are separated by a 6.7-mile span of Hwy. 16, but in the quest for parish supremacy and Battle of Hwy. 16 the Eagles have certainly garnered the upper hand.
Live Oak scored the game’s first 37 points, taking advantage of three turnovers and turned the 11th renewal of the series into a 37-7 runaway District 4-5A victory Thursday over Denham Springs at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“We’ve been trying to take advantage of the opportunities that are given to us,” Live Oak running back Hagen Long said. “We really capitalized on them. Everything was smooth and we had a good week of practice. We came out here and did what we needed to do, got the job done and dominated.”
Not only did Live Oak (6-2, 1-2) stop a two-game losing streak, but the Eagles had their biggest margin of victory in the series where they won for the fourth time in five years against the Yellow Jackets.
“We’ve been on the flip side of that, it was our turn to make something happen,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “We had two weeks to kind of let fester inside of us as to who we are. I’m extremely excited about the way they played. It’s a complete game. All 48 minutes which is what we’ve got to get good at doing during this stretch and into the playoffs.”
Live Oak converted consecutive turnovers into a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and took advantage of a blown coverage for one-play touchdown drive en route to a commanding 23-0 halftime advantage.
It was an all-too-familiar scene for Denham Springs (1-7, 0-3) which got a 65-yard kickoff return from CJ Johnson to Live Oak’s 30-yard line, only to fumble the ball away two plays later on offense.
“We’ve got to do a better job,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “It’s a lack of execution and it’s been the same old story every week. The blame is on me. One and whatever we are, that’s on me. It’s unfortunate.”
Senior running back Hagen Long, who led Live Oak with 104 yards on 8 carries, scored on a pair of third quarter runs of 53 and 18 yards, respectively, to account for his team’s scoring. His first score was three plays after Bret McCoy's blocked punt at the Yellow Jackets' 26-yard line.
The Eagles, who scored first on a 14-play, 58-yard drive, also displayed a big-play element to their offense and wound up with a 34-yard average length of touchdowns.
“It’s a great feeling being able to do that,” Long said. “We grind it out for so long and then something breaks like that. It’s a great feeling and I’m more than happy right now.”
Denham Springs went into its final drive with 51 total yards but avoided a shutout against Live Oak’s reserve unit with a 10-play, 81-yard drive that finished with Lunsford’s 18-yard TD pass to Troy Golmond with 7:08 remaining.
Live Oak outgained Denham Springs 365-118 with the Eagles limiting the Jackets to three yards on the ground in 23 attempts.
Lunsford completed 11 of 23 passes for 115 yards with an interception. Cam’Ron Kelly was one of four receivers with two catches, finishing with 19 yards.
The Eagles rolled up 265 of their 365 yards in the opening half with Hawkins adding 95 yards on 20 carries with two TDs on the ground.
“I thought our offensive coaches did a great job keeping everything going,” Beard said. “We got to the basics of who we are. When you’re able to run the ball, you’re able to throw the ball. I thought we did a great job of preparing this week.”
Defensive lineman Tyler Braun’s fumble recovery after Jalen Lee’s hit on Lunsford set up the Eagles longest scoring drive of the game that consumed nearly seven minutes for a 6-0 lead after Hawkins 1-yard run on third-and-goal.
Lunsford was hit on a third-and-10 pass attempt on his team’s next series which LOHS’ safety Aiden Saunders picked off and and returned 21 yards. A 15-yard personal foul penalty at the end of the play against Denham Springs moved the ball to the Jackets’ 36.
Three straight running plays – the last a 29-yard effort from Hawkins who maintained his balance through the hole – made it 13-0 late in the first quarter and when Live Oak got its first possession of the second quarter, the Eagles struck gold again.
Quarterback Rhett Rosevear (3 of 6, 86 yards) spotted tight end Blaise Priester running free down the seam for a 67-yard score and 20-0 cushion 14 minutes into the game.
C.J. Davis’ 49-yard gain pushed Live Oak deep into DSHS territory in the final three minutes of the first half, and after the Eagles ran the clock down to four seconds, called timeout for Cole Crenshaw to cap the first half with a 30-yard field goal.
“We haven’t played with that kind of energy and excitement,” Beard said. “That’s what makes it fun to watch them play with that energy. Instead of getting hit in the mouth, making a mistake and getting down on themselves, you make something good happen, you get to go play and get to have fun doing it.”
Live Oak 37, Denham Springs 7
Score By Quarters
Live Oak 13 10 14 0 - 37
Denham Springs 0 0 0 7 - 7
Scoring Summary
LO – Kee Hawkins 1 run (kick failed)
LO – Hawkins 29 run (Cole Crenshaw kick)
LO – Blaise Priester 67 pass from Rhett Rosevear (Crenshaw kick)
LO – FG. Crenshaw 30
LO – Hagen Long 53 run (Crenshaw kick)
LO – Long 18 run (Crenshaw kick)
DS – Troy Golmond 21 pass from Luke Lunsford (Cameron Beall)
LOHS DSHS
First Downs 11 8
Rushes-Yards 40-259 23-3
Passing Yards 86 115
A-C-I 3-6-0 11-23-1
Punts-Avg. 3-32 7-34
Penalty-Yards 7-55 6-60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.