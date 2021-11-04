The second half of the season hasn’t gone as Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland might have liked, but the Eagles have plenty to play for heading into Friday’s game hosting Central.
Live Oak (4-4, 0-4) is at No. 33 in the unofficial Class 5A power ratings by Geauxpreps.com. The top 32 teams make the playoffs, giving the Eagles a chance to help their postseason chances with a win.
“We’ve told the kids all week this is playoffs for us,” Westmoreland said. “Win and you’re in. Win and keep going, and so that’s what we’ve been talking about. We want this to continue, because the longer this continues, the more reps we get with this new style (of offense) … That’s better for us, especially heading into next year, but it gives our kids another chance, another opportunity and that’s what we want. We want our kids to have an opportunity to continue to play, and we want them to play for six more Fridays, so we’re treating it as a true playoff game.”
With a slew of injuries, the Eagles revamped their offensive line and went got away from their traditional run-based offense. Freshman quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 19-for-32 for 169 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s loss to Scotlandville. Chris Davis Jr. led the receiving corps with eight catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.
“We pretty much flipped the philosophy in four days and went out and played the game and had some success with it,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve kind of continued to work with and towards that philosophy. Just out of injury, it necessitated a change, and that’s what we did. We met and sat downs as coaches, and it was necessary because we just were unable to continue to do what we do with the amount of injuries and who was injured, so we had to make a change. We experienced some success with it, and we’re going to continue to do that, but that doesn’t mean we may not revert back a little bit here and there. We’re going to kind of see where this takes us.”
Westmoreland said the key to the new offensive system coming together was the team buying into it.
“The kids have done really, really well and responded to the changes that we’ve made and just trying to piece this thing together,” Westmoreland continued. “Things have gone well. We’ve had a very good week of practice, very uptempo practices, and I like what our kids are showing.”
“It’s more of an uptempo style of play, which means practice has to be more uptempo and everything,” he said. “They’ve bought into that. They’ve bought into all the changes, and the last two weeks, there’s been wholesale changes for us.”
Westmoreland said the new offensive philosophy will also help the program heading into next season.
“We’re able to see what some of these young linemen who are going to have to play next year, what they’re capable of doing … and if they’re able to do the job,” Westmoreland said. “It gives our quarterback quality, meaningful reps on a Friday night and to see what he can do and what he can handle. I’m proud of our kids for continuing to fight, to accept and buy in to a new system in Week 9 of a season due to injury. That’s hard to do, but I think it bodes well for us in the future because now the kids have got a taste of this new system. They know what it can be. They know what it can look like, but if things change in the offseason with our freshmen coming up, we can always revert back to what we were doing, or we can continue to go down this new path.”
Central (6-3, 2-2) is coming off a 47-14 loss to Zachary and is led by quarterback Jonathan Swift II. Westmoreland is hopeful the Eagles can limit the Wildcats’ offensive possessions and big plays.
“He’s one of the better athletes that we’ll see,” Westmoreland said. “He can run. He can throw, and they’re going to do both with him. He’s a very good athlete. Looking at film, they’ve got some big kids. They’ve got quality speed across the board. They’ve got some extremely strong kids that you can see out there. It’s going to be a good game.”
Westmoreland also spoke highly of the Central defense.
“They’re very good,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going to bring pressure at you. Central’s always been strong on the front side of things in trying to dictate the line of scrimmage, and they’ve had a lot of success with that. That’s where they hang their hat is in those trenches and just being a physical, us against the world kind of mentality. That’s just the style of football they play. They want to out-physical you, and they want to wear on you and wear on you and wear on you for four quarters. That’s what their defense really is predicated on is just wearing on you. They’ll send some pressure, and they’ll take some chances. They’re going to send some pressure in man coverage and things, so we’re going to have to talk on the front, pick up those blitzes, and we’re going to have to take a shot or two and let our guys win some of those one-on-one matches.”
