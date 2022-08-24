LOHS vs St. Michael football 08-18-22

Live Oak High participates in a scrimmage against St. Michael on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland isn’t downplaying the significance of jamboree week as it relates to its place in the season.

“We treat it as what it is,” Westmoreland said. “It’s the last preseason game. We try to finalize kind of where we want these guys to be and try to put them in the right spot for the next four or five days heading into the jamboree and then get them ready for week one. We’re treating it as such. It’s still preseason camp, and we’re trying to put the right guys in the right spots and formulate that picture that we want to see come the season.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.