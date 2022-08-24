WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland isn’t downplaying the significance of jamboree week as it relates to its place in the season.
“We treat it as what it is,” Westmoreland said. “It’s the last preseason game. We try to finalize kind of where we want these guys to be and try to put them in the right spot for the next four or five days heading into the jamboree and then get them ready for week one. We’re treating it as such. It’s still preseason camp, and we’re trying to put the right guys in the right spots and formulate that picture that we want to see come the season.”
Live Oak hosts Hammond on Friday, with freshman action at 5 p.m., junior varsity at 6 and varsity at 7, with the Eagles coming off a 14-7 win over St. Michael in last week’s scrimmage.
The Eagles rallied in the scrimmage after the Warriors converted on four fourth downs on their first possession after forcing a punt on Live Oak’s first drive.
“The thing that we’ve got to do a better job of, we’ve got to start faster,” Westmoreland said. “We can’t come out and kind of be sluggish and everything. We’ve got to start and really be firing on all cylinders to start a ball game. We can’t wait and then finally figure out that it’s time to go. That was one of the negatives that we did see that we’ve been addressing.”
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt connected with Bryson McKeithen on a 49-yard touchdown pass and Logan Williams on a 69-yard swing pass for a touchdown after falling behind.
“The kids continued to fight,” Westmoreland said. “I felt like they got better as the game went on. I felt like they got comfortable.”
Westmoreland also said he was pleased with the lack of penalties against the Eagles but lamented the team losing a fumble deep in St. Michael territory.
“We’ve just got to do a better job taking care of the football and putting points on the board when you get inside the red zone,” Westmoreland said. “You won’t beat many people turning the ball over inside the red zone.”
Westmoreland said and his staff are using the jamboree to ‘fine tune’ some things heading into the season opener after getting a look at several players in different spots during the scrimmage.
“Any time you can put the guys in there and get a chance to see them on film against someone other than ourselves, it’s good,” Westmoreland said. “We’re able to sit down with the guys and' show them areas that they need to improve on and everything, so that’s the positive that we look for in the preseason is try to get as many guys in there as possible throughout three games to see if, ‘hey look, this is what we’re doing – hey, this guy might be able to move’. I guess we’re a little different in terms of the way treat preseason. We’re trying to move you around as much as we can. That’s what we’ve done in the summer is move guys around and see what they’re able to do in different spots, and we want to continue that. We’ll come Saturday morning and formulate the plan then get ready for week one.”
Westmoreland is expecting a solid challenge from Hammond, which picked up an 8-0 win over East Ascension in the timed portion of last week’s scrimmage.
“Hammond’s always been athletic, physical, large,” Westmoreland said. “It just seems like they haven’t been able to put it together. They’ve always had talented athletes come through that place -- big kids come through that place. It’s that same mode again.
“(Hammond athlete) Jaheim (Johnson) is a special talent, and if you give that kid any space, he’s going to make you look foolish, and he’s going to go 60 or 90 or whatever it is, and he can score on offense, defense, special teams,” Westmoreland continued. “The kid’s special. He’s a three-star recruit for a reason. The quarterback can make some throws. I feel like they’re large on the front, and they’re going to get after you. I think they’re going to cover well. This is year two for (Hammond) Coach (Dorsett) Buckles over there, and you’re seeing what he’s wanting to build and what he’s wanting to do. Very organized, seem disciplined, so we have our work cut out. I think it’s a very good scrimmage opponent for us with what they do on both sides of the ball, and then also from the aspect of the talent that we’re going to see throughout the coming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.