Live Oak-Hammond 2

Live Oak hosts Hammond in jamboree action Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

WATSON – It’s the first week of the season, and Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland said getting a win against Belaire would be big for multiple reasons after the Eagles changed their base schemes on offense and defense.

“The kids had some success this summer,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve experienced success in the spring. They experienced some success so far in the two preseason games. Well, now it’s for real, so you want them to experience that four quarters of success to see what it’s like because that continues and furthers that buy-in to the scheme and everything, and they’ll be buying into what we’re selling as a program. I think it’s huge for us to get a win, and plus it propels you for the next week …”

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland discusses the team's season opener hosting Belaire.

