WATSON – It’s the first week of the season, and Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland said getting a win against Belaire would be big for multiple reasons after the Eagles changed their base schemes on offense and defense.
“The kids had some success this summer,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve experienced success in the spring. They experienced some success so far in the two preseason games. Well, now it’s for real, so you want them to experience that four quarters of success to see what it’s like because that continues and furthers that buy-in to the scheme and everything, and they’ll be buying into what we’re selling as a program. I think it’s huge for us to get a win, and plus it propels you for the next week …”
The Eagles, who are coming off a 14-0 jamboree win over Hammond in which the teams endured a more than two-hour lightning delay followed by lighting issues, host the Bengals at 7 p.m. Friday
“The kids did a very good job,” Westmoreland said. “We challenged them last week to just come out and get after it. The guys were able to do that. The defense helped set a tone very early. The offense was able to do some things – move the ball, put some points on the board. We handled the adversity of the rain delay. We handled the adversity of the lights and things, so I was very impressed with the kids.”
Westmoreland praised the efforts of running backs Logan Williams and Jamal Murphy in the scrimmage.
“Jamal and Logan both did very well running the football Friday,” Westmoreland said. “They’re very good backs. Both are very good at the style of running that they can do. Logan scored a touchdown on a little outside zone there. Jamal did a really good job running between the tackles and everything. I was very pleased with our run game all in all, but once again, you’ve got to credit the offensive line for helping open those holes. I thought they played well at times. We’ve still got a few things to work out protection-wise, but overall, I was pretty pleased.”
If there’s some areas the Eagles can improve on heading into the opener, its turnovers and penalties. Westmoreland said the Eagles lost a fumble and had two penalties in the scrimmage.
Westmoreland spoke highly of the job Byron Wade has done turning the Belaire program around, noting the Bengals made the Class 4A playoffs last season.
“They’re very skilled,” Westmoreland said. “They can move the ball. From what we found, they’re very multiple on offense. They’ll be under center. They’ll be in the shotgun, be in a little broken I – just do several different things that can cause us problems if we’re not aware of the situation. They’re very exceptional on the skill level, so it’s something we’re going to have to prepare for.”
Westmoreland is also expecting a challenge from the Belaire defense.
“They’re going to bring pressure, and they’re going to bring dudes from all over, which is going to be a good challenge for what we’re going to see later on,” Westmoreland said. “They’re going to bring pressure and get after it. They’re going to play man with your receivers and kind of get after you, so we’re going to have to be ready for that. This is going to be a big week for our offensive line of trying to make sure we have our protections right and make the right calls.
Senior Andy Rutecki is the lone returning starter for the Eagles on the offensive line.
“Those guys are going to have to communicate,” Westmoreland said of the offensive line. “They’ve had a good fall camp, but they’re going to have a great Friday night in order for us to be able to establish the run game, to be able to protect (quarterback) Sawyer (Pruitt), keep him upright and for us to make those throws. I’ve been pleased with them so far. Rutecki’s done a very good job of helping lead that unit. He’s doing a very good job, so we’re exited to see what they can do for us this week.”
Westmoreland said he’s pleased with the way the team’s grasped the new concepts on both sides of the ball, as well as the way the changes to the team’s practice structure with the new schemes.
Now its time to carry that over into the first game of the season.
“Unfortunately, ready or not, you’re playing a football game Thursday or Friday or Saturday this week, and this one counts,” Westmoreland said. “No more preseason. No more, ‘all right, we’re going to try to see what kind of picture we make.’ It’s go time, so ready or not, you better have it ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.