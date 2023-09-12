WATSON – Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales admits the team’s game against Dunham last week was a learning experience for all involved.
Like many teams that played last Thursday, the Eagles and Tigers dealt with lightning delays.
For Gonzales and his team, it was all about learning how to handle the situation coming out of a 24-14 loss.
“I thought we handled success well enough. I thought we handled the two-hour lightning delay poorly,” Gonzales said with a laugh.”
The Eagles (1-1) were in the midst of a nine-play drive going into the red zone five minutes into the game when the game was halted because of lightning, resulting in a nearly two-hour delay in which Live Oak went back to its buses.
“You can have as many contingency plans as you want,” Gonzales said. “You can do as many preventative things – we go through this list of things in our walk-through, things that could happen, and things that will happen, but you never plan for the two-hour rain delay because you just don’t have time to practice the two-hour rain delay. Of course, we get done and it’s ‘Next time we have something like that, this is what we’ll do.’ Great, and that’s the only way that you learn. I don’t think that we handled it well as a staff. I don’t think we handled it well as a team.”
“You learn, and I think that you know that there’s going to be speed bumps all the time,” Gonzales continued. “It’s just one of those things, and we get better from it.”
The Eagles (1-1) host Bonnabel on Friday at 7 p.m.
Dunham got a pick-six after the delay and recovered fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up a touchdown for a 13-0 lead.
Gonzales praised the play of Hayden Ray, who had nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Cayden Jones, who went 16-for-27 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception and ran for 30 yards on 16 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run in the final minute.
“I thought he really led,” Gonzales said of Jones. “I thought he played well as a sophomore going out there and keeping the troops rallied, staying very positive, fighting. He showed us some serious grit and determination right there at the end of the game rushing for that last touchdown where he very easily could have stepped out of bounds and instead decided to run through two defenders to score that touchdown. He’s going to be a humungous player for us in the future just because of his leadership capabilities.”
Gonzales said he also saw signs of growth from his team in the loss.
“We never saw any ounce of quit,” he said. “I saw frustration from the players with the fact that we weren’t playing well. To me, that’s a positive sign because if you’re legitimately upset about losing, it means that you understand that you’re doing it the wrong way. We had some guys who are leaders on this team who were continuing to push their teammates and say, ‘We’re not quitting.’ There was never any reason to quit. They played hard all the way through the end, so that’s definitely a positive for us.”
The Eagles are also dealing with the loss of running back Braden Jones, who broke his collarbone, while getting freshman Dekohta Jones, who had 42 yards rushing against Dunham, involved in the offense.
“We’re trying to get him some reps, and our running back room is really light right now, so we had to change up some things that we did there,” Gonzales said. “When that takes place, you need your O-line to step up and figure it out for those kids to make things go. I don’t think we got that production from our O-line the other night. I think that Dunham had a really great game plan. They did some things to confuse our offensive line, and it worked. They got them. There were several situations where we looked out of sorts or even a little confused. They were great in pass protection, and we threw the ball pretty well, but we could have definitely been better up front.”
Gonzales said Jamal Murphy (knees) could return this week.
Gonzales said he was pleased with the defensive effort after the Eagles fell behind quickly.
Bonnabel (1-1) is coming off a 34-7 win over Kenner Discovery last week.
“They are significantly improved from what they put on the field last year,” Gonzales said. “They were not a good football team last year, and I think that they would agree.”
Gonzales said Bonnabel has benefitted from the closure of Grace King, which has helped the school pick up some more athletes.
“We’re prepared for a dogfight,” Gonzales said. “We know that we’re going to have to be intelligent about the way we attack because they can score.”
The Bruins are running a spread offense.
“They’ve got two long 6-3, 180-pound kids on the outside, and they can both play,” Gonzales said. “It’s not like they’re just bodies out there. These are two dudes that can go get it.”
“They definitely have some athletes that can make you pay if you let them get away in the open field,” Gonzales continued. “(It’s) just discipline. Know your responsibility and know what you’re supposed to do, and if you don’t get caught out of position, we should be OK. But if you start trying to do somebody else’s job and you get caught out of position and somebody gets the ball in the open field … we don’t have anybody who’s chasing them down from behind, so you better keep them in front of you at all costs and be assignment sound …”
