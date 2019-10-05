WATSON – Live Oak scored on its four first possessions against Sci Academy and never looked back, cruising to a 35-0 victory Friday night.
The Eagle defense had another dominant outing, holding the Commodores (0-5) to just 26 total yards who didn’t pick up a first down until their last drive of the game.
Live Oak (5-0) - which matches the program's best start in 17 years - opened the game with three Kee Hawkins runs before Rhett Rosevear connected with Byron Smith on a crossing route that went 51 yards for the score.
On the next drive Live Oak actually lost 40 yards when Rosevear’s pass was batted at the line and caught by a defensive lineman, but on the return the ball was stripped on a last-ditch tackle.
The Eagles eventually regained the yardage and scored on a 34-yard pass from Rosevear to Smith, a semi-improvised go-route where Smith got behind the corner.
“(Our chemistry) is getting better and better each week,” Smith said. “Sometimes I tell him to give me a chance to make a play and I’ll do my best.”
On the next drive Hawkins punched the ball in on fourth-and-inches from the goal line. Rosevear then called his own number and scrambled in from five yards on the following possession.
With the lead comfortably in hand by halftime, Live Oak coach Brett Beard elected to play his reserves.
Hawkins, an Army commitment, finished with 91 yards on 15 carries, while Hagen Long had 43 yards on five attempts.
Rosevear finished 5 of 7 passing for 119 yards, 85 of which went to Smith on their only two connections.
With a running clock in effect after halftime, Live Oak’s only second half score came off a five-yard run by Jordan Watson in the third quarter.
“I feel like we’re in a really good spot, I really do,” Beard said. “We’re healthy for one, we are flying around, and we look faster than we have in the past. We’re all finishing drives.
“We’re still making too many mistakes that are unacceptable and that’s on me, but other than that we’re in a good spot,” Beard said. “We are getting a little bit every week. These kids are practicing different than they’ve ever practiced, there’s a different air about them, it’s a lot of fun to be around them. They’re starting to play with a little attitude and starting to believe that they belong here.”
With the win the Eagles remained perfect for the first time in school history, heading into next week’s huge District 4-5A opener at home against two-time defending state champion Zachary.
Smith said Live Oak had an eye on next week’s game ahead of the game against winless Sci Academy (0-5).
“We always never look overlook an opponent but that the same time we kind of were looking ahead,” Smith said. “We’re going to work hard this week at practice and we’re going to be ready for Zachary. We feel like we can beat anybody in the state as long as we do our job.”
Live Oak 35, Sci Academy 0
Sci Academy 0 0 0 0 - 0
Live Oak 14 14 7 0 - 35
Scoring summary
LO: Byron Smith 51 pass from Rhett Rosevear (Cole Crenshaw kick)
LO: Smith 34 pass from Rosevear (Crenshaw kick)
LO: Kee Hawkins 1 run (Crenshaw kick)
LO: Rosevear 5 run (Crenshaw kick)
LO: Jordan Watson 5 run (Crenshaw kick)
SCI LOHS
First Downs 1 9
Rushes–Yards 6–11 30–136
Passing Yards 17 137
C– A – I 6–15–1 6–9–3
Punts–Avg. 7–28.17 1–37
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Penalties–Yards 2–25 1–15
