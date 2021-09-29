It sounds a little cliché, but Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland said the approach for his team isn’t complicated heading into Thursday’s 7 p.m. homecoming game against Frederick Douglass.
“We’re focused on just finding a way to get a little better each day and just play each play with maximum effort, and once the whistle blows, we regroup and do it again,” Westmoreland said. “The kids have done really well. They’ve responded well this week to the challenges we put before them. It’s going to be a short week for us. It’s one of our first short weeks that we’ve had in season, then we had to deal with weather (Tuesday), so it’s been a good challenge for us this week of having to kind of deal with some outside obstacles.”
The Eagles (3-0) are coming off a 41-21 win over South Terrebonne in which they built a 21-0 lead.
Live Oak rolled up 407 yards of total offense, including 279 on the ground. Seven players rushed for the Eagles, with Lane Hilbun carrying five times for 93 yards, followed by TJ Magee (9-74, TD), Daylen Lee (11- 63, 2 TDs) and Cade Getwood (4-39).
Aiden Saunders added an interception return for a touchdown on defense.
“I really felt like the kids played well,” Westmoreland said. “The kids played hard. They got after it. We challenged them at practice late in the week, and they responded extremely well. We were able to give a number of backs the ball, and they had positive yardage and did well. I thought the secondary played well. We got a couple of interceptions. I thought we got some pressure from the defensive line. Overall, I thought we played well.”
Still, Westmoreland said there are some things the Eagles can work on heading into Thursday’s game and for the remainder of the season.
“We’ve got to eliminate some of the careless penalties,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles were penalized 11 times for 71 yards last week. “We’re not going to be able to do that, especially later in the season when we go against the guys we’re going to have to face the following five weeks. That was one thing we’ve been talking about is we can’t give the ball away, and we can’t commit careless penalties, so that’s been a focus for us this week.”
Douglass (1-0) is coming off a 16-14 loss to West St. John.
“They’re an athletic group,” Westmoreland said. “They run zone read. The quarterback likes to pull and keep and go and has the ability. They’re pretty big on both sides of the line. They’re bigger than some of the teams we’ve played in the past couple of weeks. They’re not as big as some guys we’re going to see in the next couple of weeks, so they’re kind of in between there, but they’ve got some nice size on both lines, very athletic, can move well. They want to get their athletes the ball in space and make you miss and they want to put pressure on you on defense. For us, we’re going to have to handle the pressure that those guys present to us, and we’re just going to have to keep everything in front of us and rally.”
Westmoreland said the Douglass defense will present a challenge.
“They’re going to send a pressure,” he said. “That’s one of the things they did last week. They want to send pressure and create turnovers. We kind of saw that on film against West St. John, so we’re going to have to handle their pressure. We’re going to have to make some checks at the line and attack where they’re rushing from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.