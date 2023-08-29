08-17-23 Live Oak vs St. Michael

The Live Oak High football team takes on St. Michael in a scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

WATSON – It was a jamboree, but it was still difficult for Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales to find much fault with his team’s effort against Hammond last week.

That’s a good thing for the Eagles heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener hosting Belaire.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' scrimmage effort against Hammond and hosting Belaire in the season opener Friday.

