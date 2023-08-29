WATSON – It was a jamboree, but it was still difficult for Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales to find much fault with his team’s effort against Hammond last week.
That’s a good thing for the Eagles heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener hosting Belaire.
“I was excited about how we played,” Gonzales said, noting the Eagles scored a 27-0 win over the Tornadoes in varsity action and a 23-0 victory in junior varsity play. “I think when you’re able to produce some results doing the things that you said were going to produce results, then you get more buy-in because they see, ‘OK, maybe this stuff he’s selling is working,’ so it’s just taking that momentum and carrying it into Week One and going from there.”
Gonzales said he was pleased with the Eagles’ physicality and energy during the scrimmage.
“The guys showed up and you could feel they were ready (and) prepared,” Gonzales said. “It looked clean. We were able to play fast because we knew what we were doing. It wasn’t an issue where we were trying to think on the move. We were able to get it done.”
Gonzales also praised the team’s underclassmen for their play in the scrimmage, pointing out the play of freshmen Lane Billings, who forced and fumble and had an interception with multiple tackles and Dekohta Jones, who had a touchdown run.
“We had some really young guys make some really good plays – freshmen and sophomores all over the field making plays for us to complement our seniors like Brayden Jones and Bentz Borne, who made huge plays for us,” Gonzales said.
Brayden Jones scored two touchdowns with 91 yards on 12 carries, while Borne added an interception against the Tors, who were short-handed with injuries. Quarterback Cayden Jones hit Hayden Ray on two passes for 58 yards.
“Cayden Jones and Hayden Ray as sophomores (were) just playing their tails off, just doing what we expected them to do for us from the beginning and never disappointing,” Gonzales said. “I just felt like we had some guys really step up and answer the bell …”
That being said, Gonzales said his team needs to work on finishing after building a 24-0 halftime lead last week, pointing out the quarterback-center exchange continues to be an issue for the Eagles.
“It’s been significantly better, but it did rear it’s ugly head a little bit late,” Gonzales said.
Belaire is coming off a 23-0 jamboree loss to Woodlawn, with Gonzales saying the Bengals are similar to Hammond with their scheme.
“I think athletically, they’ve got some guys on the field that can really run … that can really play,” Gonzales said. “They’re going to be, I would say, similarly built to the team we just faced in the jamboree.”
Gonzales said the Bengals haven’t put much on film offensively through their scrimmage and jamboree.
“They’ve had their struggles offensively, but (Belaire) Coach (Byron) Wade does a good job, and he’s an offensive-minded guy,” Gonzales said. “I fully expect that they’ll be prepared to play a football game Friday night and that they’ll clean up the little mistakes that we saw on film.
“I think that if we play our game way that we know we can, we give ourselves a good opportunity to win, but when you’re playing against a team that’s got some weapons, they can do damage in one play, so it’s all about being disciplined and showing up and preparing this week and preparing like we’re playing the one game that we have this week, and that’s all we can do,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said the other keys for the Eagles are staying focused, and disciplined, winning the turnover battle and playing clean.
“I think focus is a good word,” he said. “Not going in when good things happen and getting comfortable and not when something bad happens, because inevitably something bad’s going to happen, and we’re going to have to be able to focus and fight through adversity and keep our composure when that happens. It’s a full game now. It’s a lot longer to play, so there’s a lot more time to do good things, but there’s also a lot more time for negative things to happen, and when those things inevitably happen, how do we respond?”
