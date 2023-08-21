08-17-23 Live Oak vs St. Michael

The Live Oak High football team takes on St. Michael in a scrimmage ahead of the 2023 regular season on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

WATSON – Live Oak may have scored on every possession in its scrimmage against St. Michael, but Eagles coach Hutch Gonzales realizes the team has plenty to work on moving forward.

“As far as the overall effort, I thought it was phenomenal,” Gonzales said. “The energy was phenomenal. The execution was really, really good. It wasn’t perfect, so there’s always things to work on. Until you play a perfect game, you’re going to hear coaches say ‘we’ve got a lot to work on’, and I feel that way.”

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' scrimmage against St. Michael and hosting Hammond in jamboree action Friday.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.