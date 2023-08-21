WATSON – Live Oak may have scored on every possession in its scrimmage against St. Michael, but Eagles coach Hutch Gonzales realizes the team has plenty to work on moving forward.
“As far as the overall effort, I thought it was phenomenal,” Gonzales said. “The energy was phenomenal. The execution was really, really good. It wasn’t perfect, so there’s always things to work on. Until you play a perfect game, you’re going to hear coaches say ‘we’ve got a lot to work on’, and I feel that way.”
Live Oak hosts Hammond in jamboree action Friday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles came away with some bright spots in the scrimmage, with Gonzales praising the play of the offensive line.
“There were areas where we were pretty spot on with what we thought we saw,” Gonzales said. “Our offensive line play was really, really good. That’s a group that we’ve been pushing. I’ve been down their throats a little bit about getting better and getting more physical, getting stronger, getting more technically sound. They did a really, really good job. Individually, some guys stepped up their game, and it was much better than we’ve been seeing out of them at practice, and when we’ve put them in a competitive environment, they’ve been stepping it up a little bit. It was good to see that.”
Additionally, the Eagles ran just four plays in the timed portion of the scrimmage, scoring twice to win 14-7 as Dekohta Jones scored on an 80-yard run and Hayden Ray scored on a 65-yard pass.
Hayden Ray also had a touchdown in the controlled portion, while Dekohta Jones had another touchdown run. Ben Moyer, Riley Impson and Landry Smart also scored for the Eagles, with Moyer and Smart’s on passes and Impson’s on a run.
Cayden Jones threw the touchdown passes to Ray and Moyer, while Kingston Johnson threw the touchdown pass to Smart.
“I thought our skill position players, when given opportunities to make plays offensively, made plays,” Gonzales said. “The quarterbacks looked phenomenal – both of them. I don’t think Cayden Jones threw an incompletion, so that’s encouraging. Guys caught the ball well. Guys ran with the ball well, so offensively any time you score on every possession, it doesn’t matter. It’s hard to score against anybody on every single possession, and I give St. Michael a lot of credit. I thought they brought a talented junior-senior heavy group over here. They were big on both sides of the ball – bigger than I thought they were going to be, and they’re always going to be well-coached and scrappy, so I think it was a good test for us.”
Defensively, Gonzales praised the play of the team’s linebackers and said the defensive front was ‘pretty good as a unit.’
“They run an offense that’s very similar to ours, and we like to think our offense is a pain in the butt for peoples’ defense just because you don’t see it that much,” Gonzales said. “They did present a couple of problems. They had a long drive in the timed period. They scored on a busted play in the controlled portion, but to only give up two scores in the amount of possessions that they had, I think that that was good for our defense. I’d like to see them play a little bit more physical at the point of attack, but I think every coach would like to see their defense play more physical at the point of attack.”
The focal point for the Eagle defense is the secondary.
“I think we have some work to do in the secondary, but we knew that,” Gonzales said. “That’s what the scrimmage was about, but it’s nice to be able to get it on film and kind of point out ‘Hey, we could have done this better. We could have done that better.’ It’s easy for them to see it when it’s right there in front of them.
“I don’t know that anybody stood out individually defensively, but I thought as a unit, they were good enough to get us a win,” Gonzales continued. “I’d like to see them be more physical.”
The Eagles will get a challenge from Hammond, and Gonzales knows what to expect after competing against the Tors in district play when he was head coach at Mandeville.
"I’m pretty familiar with the style of athletes they bring and the style of play they like to play,” Gonzales said. “Coach (Dorsett) Buckles … is doing a phenomenal job. He’s got them all going in the right direction, and I’ve always said if there was a guy who could get in there and really get those guys going in the right direction that they’re going to be trouble, and they present some problems. We’ve seen their scrimmage film and there’s athletes all over the field.”
“Just their team speed on offense and defense is really something that we’re going to have to try to counter with our physicality because we’re not going to run with every single team we play with, but specifically Hammond, they’re going to have some dudes that can go,” Gonzales continued.
Gonzales is realistic in his goals for the Eagles heading into the scrimmage with an eye toward correcting mistakes.
“I want to see them make improvements on what we did last week,” he said. “Can we make improvements on scoring seven out of seven (possessions)? No. I don’t think that there’s something that you can improve on as far as that standard goes, but the little things. Every step that we took in the wrong direction should be taken in the right direction this week. Every tackle that we missed because we bumped into somebody, somebody better be wrapping up because that was the correction that we made.”
“We want to figure out the practice week that we have figured out for them, and we want to see them take the things that we corrected over the weekend and put them into action,” Gonzales continued. “Don’t make me tell you again this week that you’re making the same mistake that you were making last week. That’s the biggest thing …”
