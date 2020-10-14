WATSON – The opponent isn’t the one that was on Live Oak’s original schedule, but that’s simply become part of the deal when it comes to prep football in the state this season.
The Eagles were originally scheduled to host Sci Academy, which backed out because of economic concerns as part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Live Oak will host Opelousas for homecoming Thursday at 7 p.m.
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said Opelousas was originally scheduled to play LaGrange, which opted not to play this season after Hurricane Laura impact on Lake Charles.
“The best way to put it is it’s 2020, so we’re hoping that we’ll be able to play Opelousas Thursday night, and every team there following we hope we’ll be able to play,” Westmoreland said.
Live Oak (1-1) picked up the first win of Westmoreland’s tenure as coach at his alma mater in a dominating 31-6 victory over Class 2A No. 10 Kentwood last week, but he said the team isn’t dwelling on that success.
“You have momentum coming off a win like that,” Westmoreland said. “Kentwood’s a great program. Coach (Jonathan) Foster does an outstanding job with those kids. They had lots of team speed, but we were able to take advantage. Our defense did a great job. Offense controlled the game for three quarters or more … so the kids had a little pep in their step when we watched film this week, but the thing is, for us, at midnight, it’s over. You’ve got to flush it. As good as it was, no one cares who you beat last Friday. It only matters who you beat this Friday. For us, we’re done with Kentwood, and we’ve been focused on Opelousas since really Friday morning …”
Against Kentwood, Live Oak put together sustained drives throughout the game, essentially keeping the ball out of the Kangaroos’ possession while racking up more than 300 yards rushing with several different ball carriers.
Freshman Daylen Lee had 23 carries for 116 yards and Lane Hilbun adding 18 carries for 105 yards.
“Just being able to put different guys in different situations whether it be in a goal line situation or a plus-50 situation, just giving them that look on a Friday night or a Thursday night, what it’s like going up against a different caliber team, a different team speed, it really benefits us for the long run,” Westmoreland said. “And then when you look at it, every kid that carried the ball (is an underclassman). We had one senior (Thomas Walker) carry the ball, and that was his first week to play fullback, so it’s always positive to get different guys reps and see what it’s like. It’s trying to build that backfield up …”
Defensively, the Eagles held Kentwood to 31 yards of total offense and three first downs.
“The defense just did an outstanding job,” Westmoreland said. “After that first play, the defense did outstanding. That was one of their first downs right there. They got a first down again, I think again on the next drive, and then after that, the defense really just held firm and was able to get after it.
“Really, every facet of the game really contributed to our success this past (Thursday),” Westmoreland continued.
In Opelousas, Westmoreland said the Eagles will face an opponent with one thing in common with the team’s previous two this season.
“I think it’s going to be like this every week is overall team speed,” Westmoreland said. “I don’t know. We literally want to play the fastest people in the state and just figure out who has the fastest people because they don’t get any slower in the back end (of the schedule).”
Opelousas (0-1) lost to Teurlings Catholic in its only game of the season and its scheduled game with Church Point was canceled last week, giving Live Oak’s coaching staff limited options to scout the Tigers on film. Westmoreland, however, said some things do stand out with the team’s offense.
“Opelousas has tons of team speed,” Westmoreland said. “The quarterback can roll. Their receivers can definitely go and go up and get it. That’s the thing that makes them scary on offense. The quarterback’s a pretty good thrower, but he also can burn you with his feet. He’s looking to move you out of the pocket and get you to come up to throw over your head. He does a very good job of keeping his eyes down field, and if it breaks down, he’s going to make you miss once or twice and get what he can. That’s what he’s shown on film.”
Westmoreland said Opelousas has good size on the offensive front
“We have our work cut out on defense,” Westmoreland said. “I don’t think it’s going to be anywhere near what we saw with the performance last week, but our guys will be ready.”
Westmoreland said the Tigers play a base 50 defense.
“It’s a textbook five-man front, but they bring the linebackers,” Westmoreland said. “They bring pressure from all over, so our offensive line is going to have to communicate. Like I said last week, it’s going to fall on the backs of our offensive and defensive lines. I’ll say it again this week – it’s going to be the offensive and defensive lines. If the offense can pick up the pressure and have good checks, good calls, I feel confident in our ability to move the ball and put it in the end zone. If we’re not able to make those calls and make those checks, then we’re going to be in for a long night.”
