WATSON – Following his team’s first practice last week, Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales challenged the Eagles to approach their work with a bit more tenacity, and so far, he’s been pleased with the response.
“I would say as far as our response goes, they responded exceptionally well,” Gonzales said. “We did say, ‘Hey man, you look a little soft,’ and that’s not anything that you want to hear as a young man, especially not as a football player. You don’t want to challenge somebody’s manhood or whatever, but sometimes you have to, and if that’s what it takes to get the response, then that’s what you do.
“I think that (last) Tuesday’s practice was significantly better than Monday's, and then Wednesday’s practice was infinitely better than Monday’s and really better than Tuesday’s,” Gonzales continued. “Thursday’s was a little bit down from Wednesday, but still much better than either Monday or Tuesday. On Friday, we went for about an hour-and-a-half, an hour and 45 minutes of just banging heads, a really full, move-the-chains scrimmage. They responded. We put on the film after we got done and sat around as coaches and kind of watched it. It was encouraging to see some of the individual efforts that we saw on film, and it was really encouraging to see some guys who we needed to see step up and play physical, play physical. It was good. I think that maybe that’s what it took. We got it done.”
The Eagles will look to carry some of that momentum into Thursday’s scrimmage hosting St. Michael at 6 p.m.
Heading into the scrimmage, Gonzales has some things he’s looking for from the Eagles.
“We’re playing football,” he said. “I need to see some physicality. I need to see some aggression. I need to see some guys who are willing to prove that they like to hit other people, because that wasn’t our strong suit from what I saw when I got here early. I think it was a little bit more of a finesse game early on, and we’re trying to turn it into a little bit more brutal style of football, so I want to see some guys who are willing to go out there and put their bodies on the line.”
“I want to see that they’re getting it schematically – that they’re understanding what we’re trying to do – make sure we’re not trying to do too much with kids that aren’t ready for it offensively and defensively,” Gonzales continued. “I want to make sure that we are using the personnel that we have to the best of our ability. Do we have guys in the right spots now that we’re going against other people, and if we don’t, are we capable of making those changes as a staff? I think it’s as much an evaluation process for us as a staff as it is for our kids as players.”
The Eagles are also playing on Thursday, which will be a common theme for the team this season.
“We’re treating this week of practice like a game week of practice,” Gonzales said. “We play four Thursday games this season, so us having this Thursday to scrimmage is good practice for us to get through a Thursday week. We’re treating it like a game, and we get to put it on. We get to go play somebody in a different color jersey, different color helmet. For me, (it’s) our first time really doing this as an established program. Spring was quick. We got to go do it against Brusly, but it was quick. This is more of ‘we’re putting our product out on the field, let’s see what it looks like out there.’”
Gonzales is looking for a solid challenge from St. Michael.
“I think our offenses are very similar,” Gonzales said. “I think personnel-wise, they have to do what they do on offense just like we have to do what we have to do. They’re not game-breakers. There’s not dudes who are going to take it the distance on you all over the place. That’s not how they’re built, but you know what you’re going to get. They’re going to be well-coached. They’re to be super-gritty. They’re going to be tough kids who play both sides of the ball. They’re going to be well-conditioned because of that. I think it’s a good test for us early to go against some guys that are probably similarly-built athletically and who are going to be grinders. I think it’s going to be more a test of our toughness than it is our athletic ability.
“I think I know what we have,” Gonzales continued. “We do have some guys who can make plays. Every football player and every human being on the planet has some kind of quit in them somewhere. I need to see how deep most of our guys are hiding theirs, so we’ll see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.