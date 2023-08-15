Live Oak football practice

Action from Live Oak's practice last week.

WATSON – Following his team’s first practice last week, Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales challenged the Eagles to approach their work with a bit more tenacity, and so far, he’s been pleased with the response.

“I would say as far as our response goes, they responded exceptionally well,” Gonzales said. “We did say, ‘Hey man, you look a little soft,’ and that’s not anything that you want to hear as a young man, especially not as a football player. You don’t want to challenge somebody’s manhood or whatever, but sometimes you have to, and if that’s what it takes to get the response, then that’s what you do.

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' recent practices and hosting St. Michael in scrimmage action Thursday.

